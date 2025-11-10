Paris Baguette Welcomes Zac Sulma as New Chief Operating Officer

With extensive hospitality and multi-unit leadership experience, Sulma joins the team as the global bakery café brand amidst an impressive growth push toward the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette , the French-inspired bakery café franchise with nearly 260 units across the United States, has welcomed Zac Sulma to the team as their new chief operating officer. As Paris Baguette works toward their goal of reaching 1,000 locations by 2030, Sulma will serve as a key leader to steer their operational growth and support continued success as they scale.

Sulma joins Paris Baguette with an extensive background in multi-unit operations in the entertainment and hospitality space. In his new role, Sulma will scale Paris Baguette's operational processes while keeping a focus on the franchise owners they support.

"We're thrilled to welcome Zac to the Paris Baguette family," said CEO Darren Tipton . "His proven track record of driving operational excellence and people-first mentality align perfectly with Paris Baguette's goals and values. His leadership will be crucial in supporting our franchisees as we all work to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the communities we serve."

Sulma's vision and values align perfectly with Paris Baguette's. In addition to witnessing the brand's impressive growth in recent years, Sulma also has prior professional experience with Tipton and other members of the leadership team, which made him even more confident in joining the team.

"I'm incredibly excited to be at Paris Baguette," Sulma said. "The culture and expectation of success, all with a strong emphasis on the people-first mentality, is always front and center. The number one goal for me, as we work toward 1,000 cafés, is to do that effectively. It's not just a 1,000-unit finish line; our focus is on getting there with efficient, high-performing cafés while maintaining the operational performance of our current locations."

Sulma's focus on enhancing the operational framework to support this growth will ensure both new and existing franchisees are set up for long-term success.

"I am bringing a high level of operational excellence, and I tie our franchisees' success with my success," he said. "We must remember what and who got us to the point where we are today and continue to serve the franchisees who have already become established with the brand. They are just as important as the new franchisees we are trying to attract. People are the most important; my 'client' is my team and franchisees, and they will see they're truly important in how we operate on a daily basis."

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established nearly 260 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers, and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all.

