Paris Hilton and M13 Founder Carter Reum Headline IAB Brand Disruption Summit 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global celebrity Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, the M13 co-founder and investor in consumer juggernauts such as Lyft, Ring, and Rothys will open IAB's Brand Disruption Summit 2020 in a keynote conversation bringing together Carter's deep direct-to-consumer venture experience with insights into how Paris Hilton Entertainment was built into an independent billion-dollar direct-to-consumer business, IAB announced today. The three-day conference, the largest in the world devoted explicitly to disruptor brands–and their practices, processes, and partnerships–will be held on November 9-11, and will shine a spotlight on how emerging brands are growing market share and established brands are pivoting in response by building direct relationships with their customers.

The event will provide actionable insights for startups and global brands alike, and will feature keynotes and tracks devoted to hot-button topics such as:

Reimagination of retailing as hybrid physical-digital experiences

Brands' responsibility for societal improvements

Lessons learned from COVID-19 pivots

The pioneering ways disruptor brands are exploiting consumers' rising affinity for streaming TV

The role of such "universities of disruption" as Warby Parker and Dollar Shave Club in seeding the burgeoning DTC marketplace adaptations and adjustments required when established brands acquire DTC disruptors, and much more.

Brand Disruption Summit is the centerpiece of IAB's Brand Disruption Week, which will also feature IAB Policy Summit on November 12.

"Disruptive brands are changing the marketing equation. They are addressing shifting consumer behaviors and adopting new technologies throughout their organization to improve efficiencies and strengthen customer relationships. This new business model is impacting every major product category and changing the way we buy, sell, and go to market," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The Brand Disruption Summit is the only event where the entire digital marketing industry—direct-to-consumer brands, incumbent brands, agencies, and technology providers—can come together to exchange ideas and learn from each other in real time."

On November 9, attendees will hear from Paris Hilton, CEO & Entrepreneur of Paris Hilton Entertainment, during the fireside chat: "From Reality TV to Real Business: Lessons in Brand Disruption from Paris Hilton and Carter Reum." The conversation will explore how Paris went from socialite to the CEO of a billion-dollar global business featuring 19 product lines and earning over $4 billion in revenue. They'll also hear insights from Carter Reum, entrepreneur, author and co-founder of M13, a full-service venture engine with a brand studio that incubates ideas into sustainable companies with partners such as P&G ventures, Daily Harvest, and FabFitFun.

Paris Hilton said, "Throughout my career, I have always taken pride in being ahead of the curve with identifying and capitalizing on consumer trends. The Simple Life broke the mold and set the standard for reality television. As an influencer in the public eye long before social media, I evolved my brand with emerging social platforms. I'm so proud of the empire Paris Hilton Entertainment is today, and I'm thrilled to collaborate on this keynote with Carter Reum. M13's early investments have become some of the most iconic consumer companies, and, with Carter and his partners' insights on the future of consumer behavior, they are now investing in the next generation of household brands. We look forward to sharing our experiences building brands in the digital age."

"Since Enrico Caruso endorsed Tuxedo Tobacco, celebrities have been a big part of advertising, but the direct brand revolution has transformed their power and their opportunities," said Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB. "Instead of settling for million-dollar endorsement deals, celebrities can now become creators, owners, and billionaire beneficiaries of their own products. Brands can't afford to ignore what Paris Hilton has done in fragrance–owning the business from end-to-end while also being the face of the brand. There's a whole new marketplace devoted to matching celebrities with the right partners to build big brands."

For more information on Brand Disruption Summit, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/2020-brand-disruption-summit/

About Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, CEO of Paris Hilton Entertainment, is one of today's most recognizable figures, known around the world as a businesswoman and entrepreneur. In 2006, she created Paris Hilton Entertainment, a multi-billion-dollar company consisting of 45 branded stores throughout the Middle East and Asia selling handbags and other consumer products. As a DJ, designer, recording artist, host, actress, model and author, Hilton has built a global empire, and continues to expand her brand. Since 2004, Paris has released 27 fragrances; 19 products that have done over $4 Billion in sales in the last decade. In 2011, Variety declared Paris Hilton as a "Billion Dollar Entrepreneur" in recognition of her successful business and global brand.

About Carter Reum

Carter Reum and his brother Courtney are Partners and Co-Founders of M13 , a full-service venture engine with offices in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. M13 executes a "founders first" focus to build and scale leading consumer technology companies. M13's venture engine consists of a $200M consumer tech fund, active support of its founding teams and a launchpad that incubates ideas into sustainable companies with partners such as P&G Ventures. With more than 80 direct investments and 16 exits, M13's prior investments total over $137B in enterprise value and includes Lyft, Pinterest, Ring, Daily Harvest, FabFitFun, Rothy's and more.

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

