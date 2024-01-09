Paris Rhône, Best-selling Milk Frother on Amazon, Expands to TikTok for an Elevated Daily Brew

PARIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's favorite electric milk frother brand, Paris Rhône, is now stepping into the US market. With the launch of their official TikTok store, they are set to engage with the American audience, offering their acclaimed milk frothers and unique features. 

"I am absolutely thrilled to announce that Paris Rhône, the unrivaled leader in electric milk frothers across Europe, with an astonishing customer base of countless millions of ecstatic fans, is embarking on an exciting journey of expansion into the American market," said Maggie Ma, Vice President of Paris Rhône. "We aim to build brand awareness, engage directly with US consumers, and conquer the competitive landscape of frother enthusiasts."

Paris Rhône 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother MF010

Experience the elegance of Paris with Paris Rhône extraordinary Electric Milk Frother, inspired by the iconic Eiffel Tower. This visually delightful appliance not only decorates your kitchen but also adds an ergonomic design, ensuring a comfortable grip. Perfectly timed for the Christmas season, it makes for a thoughtful gift choice.

  • 4-in-1 Multifunctional: Imagine savoring the perfect cup of coffee every morning, with a foam so creamy and smooth, it transforms your ordinary coffee break into a luxurious moment. The 4-in-1 foam maker allows you to heat milk to perfection or whip it into hot dense foam, hot airy foam, or even cold froth - the choice is yours.
  • One-Button Control & Quiet Operation: Experience delightful simplicity with the one-button control and whisper-quiet operation. Switch between modes effortlessly, and in just 2 minutes, indulge in fragrant milk froth without the distraction of noise.
  • Rinse to Clean: Paris Rhône electric milk steamer features a food-grade non-stick interior coating, making it a breeze to clean. Simply rinse it with running water and wipe it dry with a soft cloth, guaranteeing your health and hygiene.
  • Auto Shut-off & Extremely Reliable: Rest easy knowing that Paris Rhône electric milk heater is equipped with auto shut-off and certified with ETL for unmatched safety and reliability. You can trust that your milk or foam will be ready at the perfect temperature, every time.

Paris Rhône 500ml Electric Milk Frother MF005

This remarkable device boasts a 4-in-1 functionality, offering hot chocolate, milk heating, and hot/cold foam for drinks. Within 2 minutes, it effortlessly produces barista-quality coffee foam, elevating your coffee indulgence to new heights. With capacity of 500ML for heating and 250ML for frothing, it amplifies the enjoyment of your favorite beverages.

  • 4-in-1 Multifunctional: The multifunctional electric milk steamer is capable of heating milk in 60±5/158±8, making hot chocolate, and frothing hot and cold fluffy foam for your coffee, latte, cappuccino, macchiato, and other drinks
  • Upgrade Larger Capacity & Angled Spout: A large jug can make 500ml (16.9oz) hot chocolate/milk, or 250ml (8.5oz) hot/cold milk foam at a time, perfect for sharing with your family and friends at home or in the office. The angled jug spout design is great for creating latte art and minimizing spillage
  • Quick Foaming, Delicate Froth: Only 2 minutes can let you enjoy your favorite coffee drinks with frothy foam topping; the dense foam made by the coffee frother enhances both delicate taste and art for barista-quality drinks.
  • Luxury Hot Chocolate: With a unique chocolate lid design, this electric milk frother can make hot chocolate with a temperature up to 85/185, providing you with a cup of hot cocoa, also suitable as a holiday gift for her/him

About Paris Rhône

Since its establishment in 1915, Paris Rhône has been committed to developing products that enhance customers' daily convenience and improve their overall quality of life. The strategic decision to expand into the US market and establish a TikTok store enables direct engagement with US consumers, showcasing high-quality milk frothers and innovative features. For more information, visit Paris Rhône official website here , and to find out Paris Rhône on TikTok shop here.

PR Contacts: For images or request a review sample, please contact us at: 

Marketing team
[email protected] 

Stay updated on our latest developments by following us on social media:

Instagram 
Facebook 
TikTok

 

SOURCE Paris Rhône

