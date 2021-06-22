Parity.org Shares 2021 Best Companies for Women to Advance List
34 companies recognized for providing their workforce with supportive benefits, policies, and programs
Jun 22, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity.org today announced the Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List 2021. Thirty-four companies made the list, including Adobe, Airbnb, Best Buy, The Clorox Company, Deutsche Bank, Nasdaq, PagerDuty, PepsiCo, and Ralph Lauren Corporation.
The Best Companies for Women to Advance List was established by Parity.org in 2020 to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace.
"After a year that has erased all the corporate gains women made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women's advancement at work," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "The companies on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of taking action to help create equal representation, now. We hope more companies will follow their lead and help get women back into the workforce and advance in their careers."
Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.
The full list of Best Companies for Women to Advance 2021, arranged by organizational size, includes:
Large (>5,000 employees)
Adobe
Airbnb
Atos
Best Buy
Blue Shield of California
The Clorox Company
Deutsche Bank
Fortescue Metals
Pegasystems
PepsiCo
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Medium (500-4,999 employees)
Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA)
Domo
Evolent Health
Guild Education
KeepTruckin
Lucid Software
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey)
Nasdaq
Overstock
PagerDuty
Recorded Future, Inc.
Satellite Healthcare
Small (<499 employees)
Aetion
b.well Connected Health
Behavr
CloudInsyte
DaVinci Virtual
Employmetrics
Quil
Real-Time Innovations
Skillz
United Way of Salt Lake
Very
Companies were rated for their organization's equality, representation, inclusion, and enablers, or those benefits and policies that help create and sustain equal representation. The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender and racial equality to the highest levels of business.
