Parity.org Shares 2021 Best Companies for Women to Advance List

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parity.org today announced the Best Companies for Women to Advance ™ List 2021 . Thirty-four companies made the list, including Adobe, Airbnb, Best Buy, The Clorox Company, Deutsche Bank, Nasdaq, PagerDuty, PepsiCo, and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

The Best Companies for Women to Advance List was established by Parity.org in 2020 to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace.

"After a year that has erased all the corporate gains women made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women's advancement at work," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "The companies on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of taking action to help create equal representation, now. We hope more companies will follow their lead and help get women back into the workforce and advance in their careers."

Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

For the full Key Findings Report, visit Parity.org .

The full list of Best Companies for Women to Advance 2021, arranged by organizational size, includes:

Large (>5,000 employees)

Adobe

Airbnb

Atos

Best Buy

Blue Shield of California

The Clorox Company

Deutsche Bank

Fortescue Metals

Pegasystems

PepsiCo

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Medium (500-4,999 employees)

Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA)

Domo

Evolent Health

Guild Education

KeepTruckin

Lucid Software

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey)

Nasdaq

Overstock

PagerDuty

Recorded Future, Inc.

Satellite Healthcare

Small (<499 employees)

Aetion

b.well Connected Health

Behavr

CloudInsyte

DaVinci Virtual

Employmetrics

Quil

Real-Time Innovations

Skillz

United Way of Salt Lake

Very

Companies were rated for their organization's equality, representation, inclusion, and enablers, or those benefits and policies that help create and sustain equal representation. The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender and racial equality to the highest levels of business.

Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about the Best Companies for Women to Advance List and Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization focused on bringing gender and racial equality to the highest levels of business. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance List

Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2020 to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. After being rated for their organization's equality, representation, inclusion, and enablers, 34 companies have been named to this year's List.

Parity.org®, the ParityPledge®, and Best Companies for Women to Advance™ are trademarks of Parity.org.

SOURCE Parity.org

Related Links

https://www.Parity.org

