Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status

Achieving the AWS ML Competency differentiates Pariveda Solutions as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has built solutions that help organizations solve their data challenges, enable machine learning and data science workflows or offer SaaS/API based capabilities that enhance end applications with machine intelligence. Attaining the AWS ML Competency demonstrates to our customers that Pariveda Solutions has validated expertise ML experience on AWS.

"Achieving AWS ML Competency status recognizes Pariveda's dedication to delivering solutions that expand the boundaries of Machine Learning in Healthcare, Agriculture, Retail and other industries," said Christopher Paul, Managing Vice President – Alliances. "Our team is dedicated to helping clients co-create value in their enterprise by leveraging the agility of AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Pariveda Solutions

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned, strategic services and information technology consulting company that grows and deploys talented people to solve the strategic and technical challenges of its clients. The company serves clients in ten major city locations including:



Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, LA, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C.



Pariveda Solutions and The Business of IT are trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.

Contact:

Leslie Garza

713-557-4260

leslie.garza@parivedasolutions.com

