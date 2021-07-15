Pariveda Solutions Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda Solutions, a strategic technology and management consulting firm, announces support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to further support our clients at the intersection of business, product, and technology to deliver more personalized care, provider support, and ensure operational excellence. Internationally, our team of over 500 talented consultants collaborates to help bring our ideas to life and deliver effectively on innovation and growth for healthcare communities.

AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across health communities. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

The patient and physician relationship has needed to evolve with the changing medical landscape and advancements in telehealth services. Pariveda has an offering that uses Amazon Comprehend Medical and Transcribe Medical to develop Natural Language Processing (NLP) solutions for healthcare systems, to support a seamless and compliant experience for the patient and the doctor during a patient visit (eVisits). This frees up the doctor to focus on the patient, and the patient can know their doctor has all the correct information for their patient visit through Pariveda's confidence score engine and patient summary screen.

Our eVisits solution is designed for providers from telehealth and large hospital organizations. It's designed to be the secure and compliant transcriber in the background, enabling a doctor to focus on the patient's complete needs. The solution allows natural voice conversations to be at the forefront in assisting physicians in transcribing a patient visit in Epic. The solution leverages Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) eligible and compliant services such as Amazon Comprehend Medical, AWS Lambda, and Amazon DynamoDB, among others to support direct interaction with the patient.

"By harnessing advanced technology to improve operational efficiency, our frontline staff are able to deliver top-notch patient care," said Dr. S. Nicholas Desai, chief medical information officer at Houston Methodist and chief medical officer and chief quality officer of Houston Methodist Sugar Land. "Through our ambient listening work in collaboration with Pariveda, we've found a solution to help us deliver patient care in a uniquely different way through the use of hands-free voice technology. We're creating a positive, collaborative experience by securely and compliantly capturing the visit conversation between patients and clinicians, which helps to address some of the rising challenges we've seen, including physician burnout, completing administrative tasks and click-heavy electronic medical record notation so we can truly interact with our patients."

If you are curious about how we work within hospitals to provide a better patient and physician experience, we invite you to explore our consulting offer and read the latest case study using voice technology. Please reach out to [email protected] to learn more about AWS for Health and begin the journey with Pariveda and AWS.

Consulting Offer - https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/consulting-offers/pariveda-knowledge-work-automator/

Case Study - https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/industries/creating-a-hands-free-voice-assistant-at-houston-methodist-with-aws/

About Pariveda Solutions

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is an employee-owned, strategic services and consulting company that helps our clients diagnose and solve complex, disruptive problems — often organizational or technological. We serve clients in eleven major city locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Washington D.C.

