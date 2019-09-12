Park Hotels & Resorts Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Inogen to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) will replace Inogen Inc. (NASD: INGN) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Inogen will replace Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, September 18. Park Hotels & Resorts is acquiring Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Inogen has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Park Hotels & Resorts is a lodging REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts. Headquartered in Tysons, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Hotel & Resort REITs Sub-Industry index.

Inogen, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians, other clinicians, and third party payers. Headquartered in Goleta, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – September 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Park Hotels &

Resorts Real Estate Hotel & Resort REITs DELETED Inogen Health Care Health Care Equipment

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – September 18, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Inogen Health Care Health Care Equipment DELETED Chesapeake

Lodging Trust Real Estate Hotel & Resorts REITs

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries

IGCC@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

https://us.spindices.com

