Park 'N Fly Launches New Mobile App and You Book Texas Sized Spaces

The mobile app now offers users the simple convenience of reserving their parking on any type of smartphone and the ability to link their credit card for quick and easy checkout, by scanning mobile devices at all entrances and exits. The app provides essential information and features while offering more exclusive insights into Park 'N Fly's facilities and affiliate locations.

"We know that mobile devices are increasingly important to our customers," says Tony Paalz, CEO of Park 'N Fly. "The main driver behind our upgraded mobile app was to enhance the overall experience for users, while presenting an app that is relevant to our loyal customers."

One of the key features of the redesign is the integration of Park 'N Fly's Frequent Parker Program which allows customers to enroll in the program, redeem award days, apply discounts, and track their tier status, all while traveling on the go.

Park 'N Fly partnered with Digital Scientists, a custom software development team who specializes in the latest technologies, to develop the Park 'N Fly mobile app.

Park 'N Fly's newly updated mobile app is free to download and is now available in the App Store.

Additionally, travelers at Bush Intercontinental Airport can now experience Park 'N Fly® Houston's Texas Sized Parking Spaces™ specifically for large sized trucks and SUVS. Customers can upgrade to the Texas Sized Spaces™ and take advantage of spacious 11 feet wide parking spaces versus the parking spaces at their airport or other competitors that are 8 or 9 feet wide. These parking spaces are now available to reseve through Park 'N Fly's new app.

Park 'N Fly® at the Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) offers superior customer service and a hassle-free experience by providing quick shuttle service to the airport, luggage assistance, 24-hour access, and you can earn free parking if you sign up for the Frequent Parker Program.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Holdings N.V. Company, was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services at over 80 US markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing & detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.

About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. The privately-owned company was founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen and consists of BDC Travel (global corporate travel management), Travix (online travel: CheapTickets, Vliegwinkel, BudgetAir, Flugladen and Vayama), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), Airtrade Holland (consolidation and fulfillment) and joint venture Parkmobile International (mobile parking applications). BCD Group employs over 14,000 people and operates in 108 countries with total sales of US$26.4 billion, including US$10.4 billion partner sales. For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

