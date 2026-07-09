This new partnership will connect community development, workforce pathways and economic mobility

HOUSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Street Homes and The R6™ Collective announced today a partnership to connect community development, workforce training, and long-term economic mobility in Houston, Texas and Birmingham, Alabama.

Park Street Homes Announces the R6™ Collective and Workforce Development Partnership

The partnership will bring together Park Street Homes' community-centered development approach with The R6™ Collective's workforce strategy, career path design and talent development capabilities. Together, the organizations are building a scalable workforce solution that corresponds to training with employer demand, connects residents and community members to in-demand career paths and supports local economic growth. Rollout activity is expected to begin in late Q3 / Q4 2026 with programming and stakeholder engagement focused on Houston and Birmingham. Whereas specific project sites and implementation partners may vary by market, the partnership is designed to meet the workforce needs of each city through locally aligned pathways, employer engagement and community-based delivery.

"Park Street Homes believes strong communities are built through both place and opportunity," said Kevin Shelton, CEO of Park Street Homes.

A Partnership Built Around People, Place, and Pathways

Park Street Homes and The R6™ Collective partnership are designed around a simple premise: communities are stronger when housing, workforce development, and economic mobility are connected.

Park Street Homes brings experience in community-rooted housing and development. The R6™ Collective brings a workforce development model designed to help cities, employers, and community partners move from fragmented training efforts to coordinated talent pipelines. The partnership will focus on:

Career pathway design – Building practical routes into in-demand careers aligned with local employer needs.

– Building practical routes into in-demand careers aligned with local employer needs. Employer-aligned training – Matching training programs to actual workforce gaps, hiring needs, and advancement opportunities.

– Matching training programs to actual workforce gaps, hiring needs, and advancement opportunities. Wraparound support- Supporting participants through coaching, mentoring, navigation, and barrier reduction.

Community-based delivery – Designing workforce solutions that are accessible to residents and responsive to neighborhood needs.

– Designing workforce solutions that are accessible to residents and responsive to neighborhood needs. Scalable implementation – Creating a model that can be adapted across Houston, Birmingham, and future markets.

Why Houston and Birmingham

Houston and Birmingham represent two markets where community development and workforce development can work together to support stronger economic outcomes. Both cities have major opportunities tied to industry growth, infrastructure, healthcare, skilled trades, technology-enabled roles, and small business activity. At the same time, many residents continue to face barriers to entering or advancing in family-sustaining careers, including access to training, credentials, transportation, childcare, digital skills, and career navigation. This partnership is designed to help close those gaps by bringing workforce solutions closer to communities and aligning training with local employer demand.

The intended impact is threefold:

Residents and workers – Greater access to training, credentials, career navigation, and higher-wage pathways.

– Greater access to training, credentials, career navigation, and higher-wage pathways. Employers – A stronger local talent pipeline aligned to current and future hiring needs.

– A stronger local talent pipeline aligned to current and future hiring needs. Communities and cities – Increased economic mobility, stronger household stability, and long-term neighborhood investment.

"Beautiful, affordable homes create a foundation, but people need the skills, confidence, and opportunity to build sustainable lives inside those homes. Building homes while developing people is where true community transformation happens." said Tamla D. Oates-Forney, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of THE R6™ COLLECTIVE

Program Approach

The partnership will be informed by The R6™ Collective's workforce development methodology, which is designed to assess local labor needs, build aligned career pathways, support implementation, and measure outcomes over time.

Potential workforce pathways may include:

Technical certifications

Digital and workplace skills

AI and future-ready learning

Data, analytics, and productivity

CRM and project management

Healthcare pathways

Leadership and employee development

Skilled trades

The specific program mix in Houston and Birmingham will be shaped by employer demand, community needs, and implementation partners in each market.

About Park Street Homes

Park Street Homes is a mission-driven homebuilder focused on delivering affordable and entry-level housing in America's urban core. By working at the intersection of nonprofits, cities, and private capital, the company creates high-quality housing that expands access to homeownership while revitalizing communities.

For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Kevan and Ayesha Shelton are available for both in-person and Zoom interviews—please contact Innovating Marketing Group at [email protected] or call 346-980-9062.

Press Contact:

LaToya Hurley

346-980-9062

SOURCE Park Street Homes