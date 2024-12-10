Park Systems Earns '70 Million USD Export Tower' Award, Cementing Leadership in Global AFM Market

Founded in 1997, Park Systems specializes in the development, production, and sales of cutting-edge nanometrology tools such as atomic force microscope (AFM), imaging spectroscopic ellipsometer (ISE), etc. These instruments are essential for advancing nanotechnology research and for high-precision applications in industries such as semiconductors and displays. Operating through a robust global network that spans 11 regional offices in 10 countries and 32 distributors, Park Systems has positioned itself as a dominant force in the nanotechnology sector.

In 2023, the company achieved an impressive export record of 72.83 million USD, fueled by its portfolio of high-value-added products and an average annual export growth rate of 20–30%. Major markets include the United States, Europe, China, and Japan, where Park Systems continues to expand its presence through participation in global exhibitions and strengthened partnerships with local customers.

The company's achievements extend beyond financial performance. Park Systems was named one of Forbes Asia's 'Best Under A Billion' companies in 2023, recognizing its innovation and growth potential. Additionally, it has earned the 'KOSDAQ Rising Star' designation for seven consecutive years and is the first KOSDAQ-listed firm to secure an 'AA' rating in technical evaluation.

Park Systems' groundbreaking technology has also been designated as a national core technology in South Korea. The company is actively developing a range of advanced industrial applications, including defect detection and repair systems for EUV masks and inline automation tools for semiconductor manufacturing. These efforts have deepened collaborations with leading global semiconductor manufacturers, further reinforcing its industry leadership.

"This recognition reflects our unmatched technology and relentless pursuit of innovation," said Karen Cho, CFO for Park Systems. "We remain committed to advancing global nanotechnology through continuous development and by earning the trust of our customers worldwide."

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems, catering to researchers and engineers in diverse fields such as materials science, physics, chemistry, life sciences, semiconductors, and data storage. The company's mission is to drive nanoscale innovations that address global challenges and advance scientific discoveries. Park Systems' clients include top semiconductor companies and research universities worldwide. With headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems is publicly traded on the Korea Stock Exchange. Learn more at http://www.parksystems.com.

About Export Tower Award

The Export Tower Award, presented by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy in collaboration with the Korea International Trade Association, celebrates companies that contribute to export growth, market development, and job creation. The awards are based on export figures from July 2023 to June 2024, underscoring the achievements of companies that are driving the country's trade and industrial advancement. Learn more at https://membership.kita.net/fai/award/tradeDayInfo.do.

