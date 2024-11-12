Park Systems Founder to Deliver Keynote at the 32nd International Colloquium on Scanning Probe Microscopy (ICSPM32) in Sapporo, Japan

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a global leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM), announced that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Sang-il Park, will deliver the keynote address at the 32nd International Colloquium on Scanning Probe Microscopy (ICSPM32) in Sapporo, Japan on Nov 18, 2024. Dr. Park, a pioneer in AFM technology and its industrial applications, will present on the "Genesis and Evolution of AFM," detailing its transformation from a laboratory invention to an indispensable tool for nanometrology in semiconductor manufacturing.

In his keynote, Dr. Park will explore the origins of AFM, tracing it back to its 1985 invention by G. Binnig, C.F. Quate, and Ch. Gerber at Stanford University, where Dr. Park himself studied under Prof. Quate. Dr. Park will delve into the groundbreaking innovations he led to commercialize AFM technology, such as the introduction of the flexure-based orthogonal scan system, non-contact mode operation in air, Z-servo optimization, and system automation. These breakthroughs not only revolutionized the capabilities of AFM but also set new industry standards in precision and usability, solidifying Park Systems as a leader in the AFM market.

With over three decades of advancements, AFM has become a cornerstone in the semiconductor industry, providing nanometer-level accuracy that is critical for the development of next-generation materials and devices. "AFM is not just a scientific instrument; it is now a critical tool that drives innovation in industries ranging from semiconductor metrology to materials science," Dr. Park stated. "The ability to measure and manipulate matter at the atomic level is transforming our understanding of nanotechnology and how we approach research and industrial production."

Dr. Park's keynote address is expected to be a highlight of ICSPM32, where experts in scanning probe microscopy from around the world gather annually to share research, innovations, and insights. His presentation will not only shed light on the history of AFM but also outline its future role in shaping advanced technological fields, including life sciences, material research, and beyond.

The upcoming ICSPM32 conference, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2024 at Hotel Monterey Edelhof Sapporo, promises to be a significant event for the global nanotechnology community. Dr. Park's presentation will offer not only a retrospective on the growth of AFM technology but also a forward-looking perspective on how AFM will continue to evolve to meet the demands of future scientific and industrial challenges. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into how AFM technologies will be further integrated into next-generation nanometrology tools for more precise and faster analysis in critical industries.

For more information on ICSPM32 and registration details, visit ICSPM32 Event Page at https://dora.bk.tsukuba.ac.jp/event/ICSPM32.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nanometrology systems, catering to researchers and engineers in diverse fields such as materials science, physics, chemistry, life sciences, semiconductors, and data storage. The company's mission is to drive nanoscale innovations that address global challenges and advance scientific discoveries. Park Systems's clients include top semiconductor companies and research universities worldwide. With headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems is publicly traded on the Korea Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.parksystems.com.

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.