Park Systems India Announces New Strategic Partnership with Labindia Instruments

Park Systems started its business in India in 2008 and has been recognized to be a major player in nanoscience metrology, installing 100+ AFM and ISE systems in science and technology institutes in India. This partnership unites Labindia's expertise in scientific instrument distribution with Park Systems' innovative AFM to expand its reach both in India's science research area and India's rapidly growing semiconductor sector.

India has recently embarked on a major semiconductor manufacturing initiative, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), driven by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government. India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) aims to be a new global hub for semiconductor and display industry. As industry moves forward, AFMs are becoming a critical technology for semiconductor and display sample analysis. This partnership comes at an ideal time, with rising interest from professors, engineers, and students in advanced semiconductor technologies.

"With the rapid advancement of India's semiconductor industry, the need for precise metrology instruments has never been greater," said Dr. Sang-Joon Cho, Executive Vice President at Park Systems. "Labindia's proven track record and extensive network make them an ideal partner for us as we strengthen our presence in the Indian market."

Labindia brings decades of experience and significant manpower, making them a well-established player in India's scientific community. As one of the most influential distributors in the region, their expertise in sales, customer service and technical support across India's metrology sector will help Park Systems meet the growing demand for high-performance AFM and related technologies.

Park Systems is poised to solidify its reputation and influence within India's burgeoning semiconductor industry, which is expected to become one of the world's largest in the coming years. The company's participation in SEMICON India and AsiaNano2024 and its ongoing engagement with India's top researchers and engineers further position it as a leader in nanoscale analysis technologies.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems, catering to researchers and engineers in diverse fields such as materials science, physics, chemistry, life sciences, semiconductors, and data storage. The company's mission is to drive nanoscale innovations that address global challenges and advance scientific discoveries. Park Systems' clients include top semiconductor companies and research universities worldwide. With headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems is publicly traded on the Korea Stock Exchange. Learn more at http://www.parksystems.com

About Labindia

Labindia Instruments Pvt. Ltd., founded in 1982 is a premier distributor of scientific and analytical instruments in India, providing solutions across metrology, life sciences, petroleum, and material science sectors. With a broad network and extensive technical expertise, Labindia has established itself as a trusted partner for global companies entering the Indian market. Learn more at www.labindiainstruments.com.

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.