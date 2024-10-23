Park Systems Receives Top Honor at 2024 Korea IR Awards

The selection process involved a rigorous three-stage evaluation, assessing trust, fairness, and 20 other criteria. Park Systems distinguished itself through its proactive investor relations (IR) efforts, led by Dr. Park and the company's dedicated team. A major factor in winning this award was the company's successful increase in foreign shareholder ownership, now exceeding 30%.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Park commented, "At our IPO, I promised that Park Systems would become a company respected by all. This award validates our efforts to fulfill that promise. We will continue striving to be a model of transparency and integrity, earning the trust of investors, employees, and customers alike."

The Korea IR Awards, established in 2001, honor companies that excel in fostering investor relations and enhancing the capital markets. This recognition further solidifies Park Systems's leadership in corporate governance within Korea's competitive stock market.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a global leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nano metrology systems, serving researchers and engineers across industries such as materials science, physics, chemistry, life sciences, semiconductors, and data storage. The company's mission is to drive nanoscale innovations that address global challenges and enable groundbreaking scientific discoveries. With headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, and regional offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Park Systems is publicly traded on the Korea Stock Exchange. For more information, visit http://www.parksystems.com.

