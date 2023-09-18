Park Systems Recognized in Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2023

News provided by

Park Systems Corp.

18 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a global leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) and nanoscale metrology solutions, is thrilled to announce its distinguished inclusion in Forbes Asia's "Best Under A Billion 2023." This recognition marks a second appearance for Park Systems in Forbes's prestigious list, following its remarkable inclusion in the Forbes 200 in the year 2020.

Continue Reading
Forbes Asia BEST UNDER A BILLION 2023
Forbes Asia BEST UNDER A BILLION 2023

Forbes Asia's annual Best Under A Billion list is a tribute to companies that have excelled despite formidable global headwinds such as inflation and rising funding costs. In this year's distinguished list, Park Systems proudly stands as one of Korea's top 16 companies, demonstrating exceptional performance and excellence. This recognition is especially noteworthy considering that over 20,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region were considered.

Park Systems has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for researchers and industries worldwide. Park Systems has steadily grown its revenue and earnings over the past several years, and it has also invested heavily in research and development. The company's nano-metrology systems including AFMs and ellipsometers are used by researchers and scientists in a wide range of industries, including semiconductor, electronics, materials science, life sciences, and more.

Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list employs a rigorous methodology that considers various metrics, including debt management, sales growth, earnings-per-share growth over one- and three-year periods, and strong returns on equity over one- and five-year averages. Additionally, qualitative criteria, such as governance, accounting practices, environmental consciousness, and management performance, were used to ensure the integrity of the list.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Best Under A Billion companies for 2023 and to represent Korea among the top 16," said Dr. Sang-il Park, CEO of Park Systems. "This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. It follows our inclusion in the Forbes 200 in 2020, which speaks to our long-standing dedication to excellence."

Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion 2023 list is a testament to the resilience and success of Park Systems, and the company looks forward to further strengthening its position as a global leader in the nanometrology industry.

About Park Systems Corp. (KOSDAQ: 140860)

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM), ellipsometry and other nano metrology systems with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor, and data storage industries. Its mission is to enable nanoscale advances for scientists and engineers solving the world's most pressing problems and pushing the boundaries of scientific discoveries and engineering innovations. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's leading semiconductor companies and national research universities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Paris, Beijing, Tokyo, Singapore, India, and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit www.parksystems.com.

SOURCE Park Systems Corp.

Also from this source

Park Systems Appoints Stefan Schneider as General Manager of Accurion Division

Park Systems Inaugurates New Shanghai Application Center for Advanced Nano Science Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.