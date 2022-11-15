ParkDSM, Des Moines, Iowa's, Parking App Powered by ParkMobile, Expands Partnership to Offer Parking Reservations

Users are now able to reserve parking in advance of events at Iowa Events Center via the ParkDSM app.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in the U.S., has expanded its partnership with ParkDSM, a parking app for the City of Des Moines, to offer parking reservations throughout the City of Des Moines. Through ParkDSM, reservations can be made for upcoming events at the Iowa Events Center, and more public and private off-street locations will be added soon. Reservations can be made via the ParkDSM app.

"As a result of the success of ParkDSM, we've expanded the app's features to offer parking reservations throughout the city," says John Davis, City Traffic Engineer from the City of De Moines. "Since launching ParkDSM in April, our residents have adopted the parking app and have been using it regularly. We're excited to introduce parking reservations now and utilize another one of the great features ParkMobile offers."

ParkMobile has grown rapidly across Iowa this year, with 180,000 users in the state and over 77,000 users in Des Moines. The app is available in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Sioux City. The ParkDSM app can also be used to pay for parking anywhere ParkMobile is accepted. ParkMobile has over 41 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser.

Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can go to the "reserve" tab of the ParkDSM app to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options. To make a parking reservation, users search for the event venue in the ParkDSM app and select the space they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit.

"The ParkDSM app uses the same incredible technology as ParkMobile, so we're thrilled to see the City of Des Moines add another one of our features to their city-branded parking app," adds David Hoyt, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, North America for ParkMobile. "We look forward to continuing our expansion across Iowa and the Midwest Region."

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

ParkDSM Contact: Nola Aigner Davis, Communications Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile