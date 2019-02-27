Parker Waichman & The Drakulich Firm file lawsuit on behalf of disabled veteran who sustained permanent hearing loss after using defective 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ earplugs.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP and The Drakulich Firm, APLC, top law firms that have long fought to protect the rights of victims injured by allegedly defective drugs and medical devices, announce that they have filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (5:19-cv-00353) against 3M Company and Aearo Technologies on behalf of James Hobbs, a combat veteran, who retired from active duty with the United States Marine Corps after serving his country for more than two decades. During his service, Mr. Hobbs utilized the standard issue 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ earplugs both during his deployment to Afghanistan and while stationed state-side.

According to the complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Hobbs, the former Marine was diagnosed with tinnitus and permanent hearing loss as a result of the earplugs' failure to protect his hearing during training and combat.

The lawsuit contends, among other allegations, that 3M Company and Aearo Technologies failed to adequately test the Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ earplugs, concealed their knowledge that the earplugs were defectively designed and had inadequate instructions and warnings, and failed to warn the U.S. Military and, Mr. Hobbs, in particular, of the health and safety risks associated with the use of Defendants' Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ earplugs.

"Given what we now know, unfortunately we are seeing a significant number of our military personnel, both active duty and veterans, suffering from permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus as a result of the use of dual-ended Combat Arms™ earplugs. Our service personnel who have been wrongly affected and now must struggle with diminished quality of life and disability are entitled to justice." said Jerrold S. Parker, Senior Partner at Parker Waichman.

