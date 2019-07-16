Parker Waichman LLP Comments that the Child Victims Act Can Hold Jeffrey Epstein Liable in New York Abuse Cases

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More victims are coming forward since learning about the arrest and impending prosecution of hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein for sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Though many years have passed in most of these cases, new legislation can help to hold Epstein liable for abuse suffered by victims in New York.

What is the New York State Child Victims Act?

The New York State Child Victims Act was passed by New York lawmakers in January 2019 and was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo the following month. The law serves to give victims more time to investigate and pursue criminal and civil actions related to child sexual abuse. The law does so by changing three important aspects of New York proceedings:

The New York State Child Victims Act allows victims of child sexual abuse to pursue felony criminal charges up to the time they turn 28 years old. This is an extension of time from the prior limit of 23 years old. The Act provides victims the ability to pursue civil complaints stemming from child sexual abuse up to age 55. This is a change from prior statutes of limitations in New York that started running at the time of the abuse. The Act gives victims whose claims were previously time barred one year from the date of its passage to pursue legal action.

Because of this law, victims have a wider window of time to seek justice and hold their abusers accountable.

How is the Act potentially applicable to victims of Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein, a wealthy financier, is accused in a federal criminal complaint of abusing women and underage girls throughout several decades. The abuse allegedly took place at multiple properties, including at least one property in New York. Investigators reportedly uncovered incriminating evidence at the Manhattan, New York, mansion owned by Epstein, consisting in part of nude and sexually suggestive photos of underage girls.

As of this year, sex abuse victims in New York who were abused as minors can pursue criminal charges if they are under age 28 and can pursue civil litigation if they are under age 55.

Did Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abuse You or One of Your Loved Ones?

Parker Waichman LLP is helping victims of sex abuse understand how the New York Child Victim Act influences their time window to file a claim for monetary compensation. If you or a loved one has been sexually molested, photographed or sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, you may be able to hold Jeffrey Epstein responsible by filing a civil lawsuit. For more information, please contact Jerrold S. Parker at Parker Waichman LLP at the firm's website at YourLawyer.com or by calling 1-800-YOURLAWYER that's (1-800-968-7529).

