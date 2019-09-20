Parker Waichman LLP Files Additional Lawsuits Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm, has filed multiple lawsuits in New York County Supreme Court, Bronx County Supreme Court, Kings County Supreme Court and upstate Monroe County Supreme Court on behalf of sexual assault victims under the Child Victims Act, which allows for the following of lawsuits related to claims which previously would have been considered expired. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for many sexual abuse victims.

The lawsuits contain allegations of sexual abuse of children and teens by priests, ministers, youth organization leaders and teachers including fondling, oral sex and sodomy against defendants including the Archdiocese of New York, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, the Diocese of Rochester, Catholic Charities, Covenant House, the Franciscan Friars Province of the Immaculate Conception, the World Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses and the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. These lawsuits seek financial compensation for these innocent victims of sexual abuse.

PARKER WAICHMAN LLP IS OFFERING VICTIMS A FREE CASE REVIEW

If you or a loved one were a victim of sex trafficking and/or sexual abuse, you may have a potential legal claim and could be entitled to compensation. Thousands of innocent children have been sexually abused and preyed upon by the clergy, scoutmasters, and adults within the educational systems and other organizations. For more information, please contact attorney Jerrold S. Parker at Parker Waichman LLP through the firm's website yourlawyer.com or by calling 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) to schedule a free, confidential case review.

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP

Related Links

http://www.yourlawyer.com

