PARKER WAICHMAN LLP FILES CLASS ACTION AGAINST H&R BLOCK, INC., HRB DIGITAL LLC, AND HRB TAX GROUP, INC., CLAIMING UNLAWFUL DISCLOSURE OF PRIVATE TAX RETURN INFORMATION

Parker Waichman LLP

17 Jul, 2023, 14:22 ET

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm, filed a class action complaint against H&R Block, Inc., HRB Digital LLC, and HRB Tax Group, Inc. alleging that Defendants unlawfully disseminated, disclosed, transmitted and/or released Class Plaintiffs' private tax return information ("TRI") to third parties such as Facebook/Meta and Google without the consent of its customers, in violation of state and federal law. The action was filed in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York on July 14, 2023, under docket number 2:23-cv-05363. The proposed class action against Defendants seeks actual and imminent or impending damages as a result of the Defendants' unlawful disclosure of Plaintiff's and putative class members' private TRI. 

Parker Waichman LLP
Parker Waichman LLP

The Complaint alleges that "[i]n or around 2022, H&R Block, along with other major tax preparation software companies, was the subject of an investigation by The Markup, which revealed that H&R Block had been unlawfully utilizing pixels to disclose, disseminate, transmit, and/or release confidential TRI to major tech companies, including Meta and Google."

Raymond C. Silverman, Partner at Parker Waichman, explained "[t]he abhorrent actions by H&R Block and other tax preparation companies in surreptitiously sharing their customers' sensitive personal and financial information is a gross betrayal to those people who utilized these services under the mistaken belief that their information would remain private. Parker Waichman is dedicated to protecting the rights of consumers when they are wronged by corporations who are only thinking about their bottom line to the detriment of every day Americans."

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: 

Raymond Silverman
Parker Waichman LLP
6 Harbor Park Drive
Port Washington, New York 11050-4647
516-466-6500 office
800-LAW-INFO (800-529-4636)
516-466-6665 fax
Licensed in New York
www.yourlawyer.com
[email protected] 

