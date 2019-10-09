Parker Waichman LLP Files Lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc. on Behalf of New Jersey Teen

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm that has long-fought to protect the rights of victims injured by allegedly defective products, drugs and medical devices, announce that they have filed suit in United States District Court, District of New Jersey against Juul Labs, Inc. and PAX Labs, Inc. on behalf of a New Jersey teen and his guardian.

According to the complaint, the makers of JUUL devices and JUULpods undertook a marketing campaign involving the use of youth-centric activities such as music events and "JUUL Launch" parties to provided free samples of JUUL, motivated celebrities and noteworthy public figures to use JUUL by supplying the product at little or no cost, and inundated the minds of adolescents and young adults on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by promoting JUUL products as fun, sexy, and relaxing.

The New Jersey teen, who was only 13 years old when he began JUULing, now suffers from nicotine addiction and withdrawal symptoms as a result of using JUUL products. The suit seeks damages for pain and suffering, medical expenses, mental anguish, and more.

The filing of this lawsuit follows the recent news of the death of a 17-year-old Bronx teenager, identified as New York State's first vaping-related fatality. As of early this week, 110 vaping-related illnesses had been reported in New York State, as well as 21 vape-related deaths reported across the country.

"Sadly, we are seeing large numbers of teens, some as young as 13 years old, now experiencing nicotine addiction and suffering from vape-related lung illnesses as a result of the use of JUUL devices and JUULpods. We intend to hold those who are responsible for this growing epidemic amongst our children accountable for their actions," said Jerrold S. Parker, Managing Partner at Parker Waichman.

