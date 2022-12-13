PARKER WAICHMAN LLP FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST L'OREAL, USA, INC. AND SOFT SHEEN-CARSON LLC IN HAIR RELAXER CLAIM

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm that has long fought to protect the rights of victims injured by allegedly defective products, filed suit yesterday in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division (1:22-cv-6978) on behalf of 45-year-old LaDonna Mahaffey alleging that Ms. Mahaffey developed cancer as a result of her use of hair relaxer products.

Ms. Mahaffey began using hair relaxers at approximately age nine, both at home and in the salon. She often applied hair straightening products every two to three weeks. Sadly, in June 2022, Ms. Mahaffey was diagnosed with endometrial cancer and underwent a complete hysterectomy, and then endured months of chemotherapy. Ms. Mahaffey was shocked to learn in November 2022 that hair relaxers were the likely cause of her endometrial cancer.

The Complaint alleges, among other things, that Ms. Mahaffey's cancer was caused by the negligence, carelessness, and recklessness of hair relaxer manufacturers, and seeks damages for her injuries, together with claims for pain and suffering, loss of quality of life, loss of income and medical expenses as well as other damages.

Jerrold S. Parker, founding partner of Parker Waichman LLP, who has fought battles for product safety over many decades in many courtrooms throughout the United States stated "there must be justice for Ms. Mahaffey and all of the women harmed by these companies who chose profits over the safety of consumers when they sold products that they knew could cause cancer and other serious injuries."

