Parker Waichman LLP Files Lawsuits Against The Rockefeller University Hospital and Rockefeller University Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm, has filed multiple lawsuits in New York County Supreme Court, alleging sexual assault by Dr. Reginald Archibald, an endocrinologist who was long affiliated with The Rockefeller University Hospital and Rockefeller University.

These suits were filed under the Child Victims Act, which allows for the following of lawsuits related to claims which previously would have been considered expired. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for many sexual abuse victims.

The lawsuits contain allegations of sexual abuse occurring during patient exams while the plaintiffs were children and were brought to the late Dr. Archibald for evaluation of growth issues. These lawsuits seek financial compensation for these innocent victims of sexual abuse.

