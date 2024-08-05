Parker Waichman LLP Praises Reversal of 9/11 Terrorist Plea Deals

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm dedicated to helping victims and families of victims impacted by the September 11th terrorist attacks, commends Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's decision to revoke the plea deals for the accused plotters of the 9/11 attacks. This reversal marks a significant step towards justice for the families and victims affected by this tragic event.

Jerrold S. Parker, founding attorney of Parker Waichman LLP, expressed his deep respect for the decision, emphasizing its importance in honoring the memory of those lost and providing closure for their families. "The decision to revoke these plea deals is a just and honorable action that aligns with the profound need for accountability and justice. It is a significant step in ensuring that those responsible for the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001, face the consequences of their actions," said Parker.

Parker Waichman LLP has long been an advocate for the families and victims of the 9/11 attacks, tirelessly working to secure compensation for those who suffered physical harm or death as a result of the attacks or the subsequent debris removal efforts. The firm understands the profound impact of this decision on the affected families and joins them in their call for a swift trial date.

Kathy Vigiano, widow of NYPD Detective Joseph Vigiano and sister-in-law to FDNY firefighter John Vigiano, both of whom were killed on 9/11, expressed relief and hope upon hearing the news. "We are pleased that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin rescinded the inappropriate plea deal and hope that long-overdue justice will be served for our family and others who have suffered," she stated.

The sentiments of the victims' families resonate with Parker Waichman LLP's ongoing mission to provide unwavering support and advocacy for those impacted by the 9/11 attacks. "Justice must be served," said Parker. "The victims, their families, and all Americans deserve to see those responsible held accountable. This decision restores faith in our justice system and underscores the nation's commitment to upholding the principles of justice and accountability."

Parker Waichman LLP is pleased that the administration agreed with our firm's position that the deal was wrong and that the revocation of these plea deals aligns with our stance on seeking justice for the victims. This decision reinforces the importance of accountability and ensures that the responsible parties face the full consequences of their actions. Parker Waichman LLP remains steadfast in our commitment to advocating for the victims and their families, and we applaud the administration for taking this crucial step.

As the call for an immediate trial date intensifies, Parker Waichman LLP stands with the families, first responders, and lawmakers demanding prompt and severe justice for the accused terrorists. The firm is dedicated to continuing its support for the victims' families through legal representation and advocacy.

For those affected by the 9/11 attacks and seeking legal assistance, Parker Waichman LLP offers free consultations. Victims and their families can contact the firm via live chat or by calling 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529). The firm's office is located at 6 Harbor Park Drive, Port Washington, NY 11050.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a national personal injury law firm committed to helping victims and families recover compensation for injuries and losses. With a dedicated team of experienced attorneys, the firm provides compassionate and expert legal representation, ensuring clients receive the justice they deserve.

Contact Information:

Parker Waichman LLP

6 Harbor Park Drive

Port Washington, NY 11050

1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529)

www.yourlawyer.com

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP