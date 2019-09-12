Parker Waichman LLP Files Multiple Lawsuits Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm, has filed several lawsuits in multiple counties across New York State on behalf of sexual assault victims under the Child Victims Act, which allows for the following of lawsuits related to claims which previously would have been considered expired. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for many sexual abuse victims.

Suits have been filed against multiple dioceses of the Catholic Church including the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the Archdiocese of New York, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, as well as multiple Episcopal Churches and St. Francis Preparatory School in Fresh Meadows, New York.

The suits contain allegations of sexual abuse of children and teens by priests, ministers, youth organization leaders and teachers including fondling, oral sex and sodomy.

PARKER WAICHMAN LLP IS OFFERING VICTIMS A FREE CASE REVIEW

If you or a loved one were a victim of sex trafficking and/or sexual abuse, you may have a potential legal claim and could be entitled to compensation. Thousands of innocent children have been sexually abused and preyed upon by scoutmasters, Jeffrey Epstein, and adults within educational systems and organizations. For more information, please contact attorney Jerrold S. Parker at Parker Waichman LLP through the firm's website yourlawyer.com or by calling 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) to schedule a free, confidential case review.

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP

Related Links

http://www.yourlawyer.com

