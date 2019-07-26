Parker Waichman LLP initiates lawsuits of behalf of more than 500 disabled veterans who sustained permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus after using defective 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm that has long fought to protect the rights of victims injured by allegedly defective drugs and medical devices, announce that they have served the defendants with lawsuits on behalf of more than 500 combat veterans who utilized the standard issue 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ earplugs during deployment and/or while stationed state-side venued in Minnesota District Court for the Second Judicial District, County of Ramsey, against 3M Company and Aearo Technologies LLC.

According to the complaints, former and current service members have been diagnosed with tinnitus and/or permanent hearing loss as a result of the earplugs' failure to protect their hearing from noise exposure during training and combat. The suits seek damages for pain and suffering, medical expenses, mental anguish, loss of wages and earning capacity and more.

The lawsuits contend, among other allegations, that 3M Company and Aearo Technologies failed to properly and/or adequately test the Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ earplugs, concealed their knowledge that the earplugs were defectively designed and did not meet the requirements set forth by the United States government, had inadequate instructions and warnings and failed to warn members of the U.S. Military in particular, of the health and safety risks associated with the use of Defendants' Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ earplugs.

"Sadly, we are seeing significant numbers of military personnel, both active duty and combat veterans, who sacrificed so much for our country now suffering from permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus as a result of the use of dual-ended Combat Arms™ earplugs." said Raymond C. Silverman, partner at Parker Waichman.

Filing a 3M Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs Lawsuit

