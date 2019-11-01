Parker Waichman LLP is Reviewing Juul Lung Illness, Underage Addiction & Contamination Injury Cases

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A former, top executive for Juul Labs, Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc.

In the federal lawsuit, Mr. Siddharth Breja claims that he was terminated after he blew the whistle on Juul for illegally delivering over 1 million contaminated Juul mint-flavored nicotine JuulPods to be sold in stores throughout the United States. The former Juul executive is alleging that the Juul sold over 1 million contaminated mint-flavored nicotine pods and willfully refused to recall the defective JuulPods when company executives were made aware of the issue back in March.

Mr. Siddharth Breja, a former Juul senior V.P. of global finance, stated that Juul's executive leadership objected to recalling the contaminated and expired mint-flavored nicotine JuulPods. Mr. Breja reported that then-CEO Kevin Burns said, "One-half our customers are drunk and vaping," and they wouldn't "notice the quality of our pods."

Mr. Breja explained that by Juul moving forward with the shipment of expired and contaminated mint-flavored nicotine JuulPods, Juul "has jeopardized and continues to jeopardize public health and safety and the lives of millions of consumers, many of them children and teens."

Ted Kwong, a Juul spokesman, denied Mr. Breja's allegations as baseless.

Juul Labs Inc. is currently being investigation by several government agencies for purposefully marketing their highly addictive nicotine vape products to underage children.

As of today, there have been 34 fatalities, and over 1,600 lung injury and illness cases have been linked to black-market THC, but nicotine-containing vaping devices, like Juul, haven't been ruled out.

