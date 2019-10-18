Parker Waichman LLP is Reviewing Talcum Powder Mesothelioma Cancer Cases

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years the pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant Johnson & Johnson has been facing a slew of lawsuits related to allegations that its popular talc-based products can cause cancer. Women have filed lawsuits claiming that they developed ovarian cancer because of years of using the products daily in their genital region. The connection between ovarian cancer and talc has been scrutinized. However, other individuals are claiming that they developed mesothelioma because of exposure to talcum powder that was contaminated with asbestos. Mesothelioma is rare and is uncommon among cancers because it has only one known cause, which is exposure to asbestos.

Findings of the New Study

The problem with suing a company for causing cancer is that the link between a product and cancer will be attacked and questioned, and in many cases, the cause of a disease like cancer is somewhat mysterious. In the case of asbestos, the link to mesothelioma is well-established. A study published by the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine has identified six cases of women who tested positive for asbestos fibers that are consistent with the fibers found in contaminated talc. The fibers are not compatible with those found in asbestos, which was used in insulation. The study, therefore, creates a strong link between the talc-based products, which the study subjects used daily for many years, and the development of deadly cancer.

Impact of the Study on Lawsuits

The recent study will likely play a prominent role in the ongoing and future litigation against J&J over cancer-causing contaminants being found in the product's talc-based baby powder and Shower to Shower. Some doctors have referred to the results of the study as "compelling." However, it remains to be seen how the study results will translate in a courtroom environment. Courts have a reputation of being skeptical of medical case study results. Still, juries have already awarded billions to people suffering from cancer that was possibly caused by talc exposure.

In the meantime, doctors who have reviewed the study recommend against using talc. Individuals who have developed cancer and believe talc might have caused that condition should consult an attorney.

