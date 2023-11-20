Parker Waichman LLP Stands with 9/11 Victims Against Misguided Sympathies for Terrorism on Social Media Platforms

News provided by

Parker Waichman LLP

20 Nov, 2023, 14:06 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP, a New York-based law firm representing victims and families affected by the tragic events of September 11, 2001, expresses profound outrage and dismay at the recent trend on TikTok involving the sharing of Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America."

Continue Reading
Parker Waichman LLP
Parker Waichman LLP

It is deeply distressing and unacceptable that, two decades after the horrific attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 innocent lives, there are individuals who are not only revisiting but also promoting the dangerous and antisemitic views of a recognized terrorist leader. This act is not just a gross misrepresentation of historical facts; it is an insult to the memory of those who perished and a slap in the face to the families still grappling with the pain of their loss.

We stand in firm solidarity with the sentiments expressed by the White House and 9/11 Families United. There is no justification for spreading or sympathizing with the repugnant ideology that fueled the worst terrorist attack in American history. Such actions not only disrespect the victims and their families but also pose a threat to the values of peace and justice that our society strives to uphold.

As legal advocates for the 9/11 victims, Parker Waichman LLP is committed to ensuring that the legacy of those who lost their lives in this heinous attack is honored and preserved.

We commend TikTok for their recent decision to ban the promotion of Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America" on their platform. This is a positive step towards combating the spread of harmful content, however, it should have come sooner. We strongly urge all social media platforms, including TikTok, to remain vigilant and take prompt, decisive action in preventing their platforms from being used as vehicles for terrorist propaganda and misinformation.

Let us remember that the events of 9/11 were a result of hatred and extremism. As we continue to live in a world where these dangers persist, it becomes ever more crucial to stand united against all forms of terrorism and to educate future generations about the true impact of these heinous acts.

We at Parker Waichman LLP remain dedicated to the cause of justice for the 9/11 victims and will continue to support efforts that uphold their dignity and honor their memory.

About Parker Waichman LLP

Parker Waichman LLP is a leading, national personal injury law firm based in New York, representing clients who have been injured, killed, or suffered from severe diseases due to toxic exposure, including those affected by the events of September 11, 2001.

Contact:
Raymond C. Silverman
Partner
Parker Waichman LLP
6 Harbor Park Drive
1-800-LAW-INFO
www.yourlawyer.com

SOURCE Parker Waichman LLP

Also from this source

PARKER WAICHMAN LLP FILES CLASS ACTION AGAINST H&R BLOCK, INC., HRB DIGITAL LLC, AND HRB TAX GROUP, INC., CLAIMING UNLAWFUL DISCLOSURE OF PRIVATE TAX RETURN INFORMATION

PARKER WAICHMAN LLP FILES CLASS ACTION AGAINST H&R BLOCK, INC., HRB DIGITAL LLC, AND HRB TAX GROUP, INC., CLAIMING UNLAWFUL DISCLOSURE OF PRIVATE TAX RETURN INFORMATION

Parker Waichman LLP, a national law firm, filed a class action complaint against H&R Block, Inc., HRB Digital LLC, and HRB Tax Group, Inc. alleging...
PARKER WAICHMAN LLP FILES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP ORGANIZATION FOR OVERCHARGING RENTERS

PARKER WAICHMAN LLP FILES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP ORGANIZATION FOR OVERCHARGING RENTERS

New York State Supreme Court Judge Richard Velasquez denied requests by former President Donald J. Trump, Trump Organization Inc., and others, to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.