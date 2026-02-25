Parker Waichman LLP's Jason Goldstein Appointed to Co-Chair of Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and Federal-State Court Liaison in the GLP-1 NAION Litigation

Judge Karen Marston of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania issued the Order on February 23, 2026 Appointing Jason Goldstein to Co-Chair of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and Federal-State Court Liaison in MDL 3163.

Jason Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at Parker Waichman LLP, appointed to Co-Chair of Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and Federal-State Court Liaison of MDL 3163 in the EDPA by Judge Karen Marston.

MDL 3163 involves claims by Plaintiffs that GLP-1 RAs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, caused NAION, a debilitating eye injury.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Waichman LLP is proud to announce that Jason Goldstein, Senior Litigation Counsel at the firm, has been appointed to Co-Chair of Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and Federal–State Court Liaison in MDL 3163 by the Honorable Karen Marston, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

MDL 3163 centralizes federal cases involving allegations that certain GLP-1 receptor agonist medications are associated with Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION)—a serious and often irreversible condition that results in optic nerve damage and permanent vision loss. The litigation focuses on widely prescribed GLP-1 drugs, including:

Ozempic

Wegovy

Mounjaro

Zepbound

These medications, used for treatment of type 2 diabetes and weight management, have been alleged in filed cases to increase the risk of sudden optic nerve ischemia resulting in partial or complete vision loss.

Judge Marston's appointment of Mr. Goldstein reflects the Court's confidence in his experience in complex pharmaceutical litigation and his ability to coordinate efficiently between federal and state proceedings nationwide. As a Co-Chair of Plaintiffs' Executive Committee and Federal–State Liaison Counsel, Mr. Goldstein will play a critical leadership role in facilitating communication among courts, overseeing coordinated discovery efforts, and advancing claims brought by individuals who suffered catastrophic vision injuries.

"NAION is a devastating diagnosis that frequently occurs without warning and can permanently alter a person's independence, livelihood, and quality of life," said Jason Goldstein. "I am honored by Judge Marston's appointment and committed to working collaboratively with the Court and counsel to ensure these GLP-1 NAION cases are prosecuted efficiently, transparently, and with the seriousness they deserve."

NAION occurs when blood flow to the optic nerve is compromised, often leading to sudden and irreversible blindness in one eye. Plaintiffs in MDL 3163 allege that the manufacturers of GLP-1 medications failed to adequately warn patients and prescribing physicians of the potential risk of optic nerve injury and failed to properly investigate or disclose this association.

Parker Waichman LLP represents individuals nationwide who have suffered serious injuries allegedly linked to GLP-1 medications. The firm remains committed to holding manufacturers accountable and ensuring that injured patients receive the justice they deserve.

Individuals diagnosed with NAION after taking Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, or other GLP-1 medications are encouraged to seek legal guidance regarding their rights.

If you or a loved one were treated with a GLP-1 RA, including, but not limited to, Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, and developed NAION or associated symptoms such as eye stroke, sudden partial or complete blindness in one or both eyes, or significant vision loss affecting your quality of life, you may have a legal claim.

For a free consultation, call 1-800-YOUR-LAWYER (1-800-968-7529) or visit YourLawyer.com

Parker Waichman LLP is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to fighting for victims of defective drugs, dangerous products, accidents, and corporate negligence.

Jason Goldstein

Phone: 516-466-6500

Email: [email protected]

