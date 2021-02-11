Parkinson's Disease: Global Therapeutic Development Analysis H2 2020 including Drug Profiles and Key Company Reviews

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parkinson's Disease - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Highlights



The Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Parkinson's Disease and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies/Universities/Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 11, 48, 62, 4, 224, 97 and 9 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1, 1, 52 and 19 molecules, respectively.



The Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real-time basis.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (Central Nervous System)

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Parkinson's Disease - Overview

Parkinson's Disease - Therapeutics Development

Parkinson's Disease - Therapeutics Assessment

Parkinson's Disease - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Parkinson's Disease - Drug Profiles

Parkinson's Disease - Dormant Projects

Parkinson's Disease - Discontinued Products

Parkinson's Disease - Product Development Milestones

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

1st Bio Therapeutics Inc

4D Pharma Plc

Abaxy Sprl

AbbVie Inc

Abfero Pharmaceuticals Inc

Abivax SA

ABL Bio Inc

AC Immune SA

Accure Therapeutics SL

Acelot Inc

Addex Therapeutics Ltd

Adicet Bio Inc

Affichem SA

AFFiRiS AG

AgoneX Biopharmaceuticals Inc

Alan Laboratories Inc

Alector Inc

Alectos Therapeutics

Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc

Alkahest Inc

Alkermes Plc

Allife Medical Science and Technology Co Ltd

AlphaCognition Inc

Alsonex Pty Ltd

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd

Amathus Therapeutics Inc

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Annovis Bio Inc

Antoxis Ltd

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Inc

Apollo Therapeutics LLC

Appello Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aprinoia Therapeutics Inc

AptaBio Therapeutics Inc

Aptamer Sciences Inc

Araclon Biotech SL

Aranda Pharma Ltd

AriBio

ArmaGen Inc

Arrien Pharmaceuticals LLC

Arvinas Inc

Asdera LLC

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc

Aspen Neuroscience Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Athersys Inc

Athira Pharma Inc

Auritec Pharmaceuticals Inc

Avicanna Inc

Axial Biotherapeutics Inc

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd

AZTherapies Inc

Azymus Therapeutics Inc

B&A Therapeutics

BCWorld Pharm Co Ltd

Belrose Pharma Inc

Berg LLC

Better Life Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bial - Portela & Ca SA

Bio-Modeling Systems SAS

Bio-Pharm Solutions Co Ltd

Bioasis Technologies Inc

Biogen Inc

Biorchestra Ltd

BlueRock Therapeutics

Bopin ( Shanghai ) Biomedical Technology Co Ltd

) Biomedical Technology Co Ltd BrainEver SAS

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

C4X Discovery Holdings Plc

Calico LLC

Califia Bio Inc

Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Canvax Biotech SL

Capo Therapeutics Inc

Carmot Therapeutics Inc

Carna Biosciences Inc

Casma Therapeutics Inc

Cavion LLC

CavoGene LifeSciences

Celavie Biosciences LLC

CellCure

Cellivery Therapeutics Inc

Cellix Bio Pvt Ltd

Cerecin Inc

Cerecor Inc

CereSpir Inc

Cerevance Inc

Cerevel Therapeutics LLC

CHA Biotech Co Ltd

Chamishi Therapeutics Inc

Chase Therapeutics Corp

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

CholesteniX Ltd

Chongqing Pharmaceutical Research Institute Co Ltd

CI Therapeutics

Clayton Biotechnologies Inc

Clene Nanomedicine Inc

Clevexel Pharma SA

Clexio Biosciences Ltd

Cogentis Therapeutics Inc

Collaborative Medicinal Development LLC

Contera Pharma ApS

Copernicus Therapeutics Inc

Corium Inc

