Parkinson's Disease Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 11.2% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the Parkinson's disease market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032). 

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Parkinson's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Parkinson's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, the Parkinson's disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2022.
  • According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent Parkinson's disease cases in the 7MM were approximately 2.5 million in 2022. 
  • Leading Parkinson's disease companies such as Cerevel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Pharma Two B, AbbVie, Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Annovis Bio, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, BioVie, Cerevance, Clene Nanomedicine, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Hoffmann-La Roche, Prothena Corporation, and others are developing novel Parkinson's disease drugs that can be available in the Parkinson's disease market in the coming years.
  • The promising Parkinson's disease therapies in the pipeline include Tavapadon, P2B001, ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), BIIB122/DNL151, Buntanetap, IPX203, NE3107, CVN424, CNM-Au8, ITI-214 (lenrispodun), Prasinezumab (RO7046015/RG7935/PRX002), and others.

Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson's disease is a degenerative ailment caused by the loss of nerve cells in the substantia nigra, a region of the brain that governs movement. The cause of Parkinson's disease is unknown, however, it has long been hypothesized that exposure to environmental risk factors, together with a hereditary vulnerability, may be one explanation. The vast majority of instances are assumed to be sporadic, while up to 20% of persons with Parkinson's disease also have a first-degree relative with the disease.

Parkinson's disease is characterized by motor symptoms such as bradykinesia, stiffness, rest tremor, and postural instability. Non-motor symptoms, such as depression, cognitive impairment, pain, and autonomic disturbances, are very common and can have a significant impact on a patient's quality of life. Currently, Parkinson's disease is diagnosed mostly based on the symptoms listed above. There is no X-ray or blood test that can confirm the condition. Noninvasive diagnostic imaging, such as positron emission tomography (PET), can help a doctor make Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Parkinson's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 2.5 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM in 2022.

Parkinson's disease has been identified as a male-dominant disease; in our analysis, the number of males suffering was higher as compared to females. In 2022, 54% of cases of Parkinson's disease were in males, while 46% of cases were in females in the 7MM.

The Parkinson's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Parkinson's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Population
  • Parkinson's Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population
  • Parkinson's Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population
  • Parkinson's Disease Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population

Parkinson's Disease Treatment Market 

The Parkinson's disease treatment landscape includes various drugs, although none have yet reversed the illness's consequences. Levodopa is the gold standard for treating motor problems. Furthermore, it is usual for persons with Parkinson's disease to take a combination of these medications - all at different doses and times of day - to manage symptoms. Levodopa, carbidopa-levodopa infusion (DUOPA), dopamine agonists, MAO B inhibitors (AZILECT, XADAGO), catechol o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, anticholinergics, adenosine A2a antagonists (ISTRADEFYLLINE), and amantadine (GOCOVRI, OSMOLEX ER) are some of the drugs used for Parkinson's disease treatment. The primary goal of these drugs is to reduce motor symptoms, or symptoms that influence movement, in persons with Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease treatment is offered based on the stage of the disease, the symptoms displayed, and those who are already on medicine. Parkinson's disease treatment can be categorized as early-stage, late-stage, and non-motor symptoms based on the aforementioned parameters.

INBRIJA (levodopa) is a levodopa dry powder formulation for oral inhalation with the INBRIJA inhaler. It is intended for persons with Parkinson's disease who are receiving carbidopa-levodopa treatment. It does not replace daily carbidopa-levodopa medications, but it reduces "off-episodes" and alleviates motor symptoms. Dopamine's metabolic precursor, levodopa, passes the blood-brain barrier and is likely converted to dopamine in the brain. This is assumed to be the mechanism by which levodopa alleviates Parkinson's disease symptoms.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

  • Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics/Pfizer
  • P2B001: Pharma Two B
  • ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa): AbbVie
  • BIIB122/DNL151: Biogen/Denali Therapeutics
  • Buntanetap: Annovis Bio
  • IPX203: Amneal Pharmaceuticals
  • NE3107: BioVie
  • CVN424: Cerevance
  • CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine
  • ITI-214 (lenrispodun): Intra-Cellular Therapies
  • Prasinezumab (RO7046015/RG7935/PRX002): Hoffmann-La Roche/Prothena Corporation

Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics

The Parkinson's disease market is anticipated to change in the coming years. Parkinson's disease causes a significant yearly psychological, social, and economic cost (QALY) in developed countries. Growing research and development are boosting the demand for better Parkinson's disease diagnosis and treatment alternatives. To tackle the obstacles posed by this entity, medicines with novel mechanisms of action and combinations have been researched in recent years. The development of a disease-modifying medicine has the potential to boost the Parkinson's disease market share. 

Furthermore, the Parkinson's disease pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Parkinson's disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Parkinson's disease market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of Parkinson's disease market. There is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, and the only pharmacological treatment available is symptomatic. These medications serve only to alleviate symptoms. Understanding disease processes and creating treatments becomes more difficult as disease complexity increases. The medications are hampered by specific side effects, as well as patent expiration. Many Parkinson's disease patients go undetected since there are no confirmatory procedures. 

Furthermore, the Parkinson's disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Parkinson's disease market growth.

Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2019–2032

Coverage

7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]

Parkinson's Disease Market CAGR

11.2 %

Parkinson's Disease Market Size in 2022

USD 3.2 Billion

Key Parkinson's Disease Companies

Cerevel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Pharma Two B, AbbVie, Biogen, Denali Therapeutics, Annovis Bio, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, BioVie, Cerevance, Clene Nanomedicine, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Hoffmann-La Roche, Prothena Corporation, and others

Key Pipeline Parkinson's Disease Therapies

Tavapadon, P2B001, ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa), BIIB122/DNL151, Buntanetap, IPX203, NE3107, CVN424, CNM-Au8, ITI-214 (lenrispodun), Prasinezumab (RO7046015/RG7935/PRX002), and others

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Market Report

  • Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Parkinson's Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Parkinson's Disease Drugs 
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

