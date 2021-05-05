PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkinson's disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopamine-producing ("dopaminergic") neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantia nigra. Symptoms generally develop slowly over years. The progression of symptoms is often a bit different from one person to another due to the diversity of the disease. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, people with PD may experience: tremors, mainly at rest and described as pill rolling tremor in hands, plus gait and balance problems. The cause remains largely unknown. Although there is no cure, treatment options vary and include medications and surgery. While Parkinson's itself is not fatal, disease complications can be serious. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rated complications from PD as the 14th cause of death in the United States. Currently, a wide range of treatments is available for alleviating the symptoms of Parkinson's disease. According to the Parkinson's Disease Clinic and Research Center, University of California, US, gene therapy for Parkinson's disease has shown promising results in phase I studies. Phase II and III studies are currently under progress. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the Parkinson's disease treatment market is expected to reach USD 5.69 billion in 2022. Active healthcare stocks in the markets this week include BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX), Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTCPK: GWHP), Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS), Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX).

Another report from Global Market Insights added that Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Market revenue is expected to cross $8 Billion by 2027 on account of the risk factor of aging that is associated with development of idiopathic Parkinson's disease. The Global Report added: "Growing funding in research and development have boosted the developments in the treatment of Parkinson's disease. The Parkinson's Foundation invested around USD 3.5 million across 34 research grants to support the work of promising scientists in the field of Parkinson's disease (PD) in 2020. Additionally, the funding programs by the Michael J. Fox Foundation supports basic, translational and clinical research from academia and industry. Funding opportunities provided by the Parkinson's Disease Biomarkers Program (PDBP) support discovery projects to promote the identification of progression and diagnostic biomarkers for Parkinson's disease. Thus, rise in funding provided to R&D sector for production of novel therapies is augmenting the demand and supply of Parkinson's disease therapeutics."

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC Pink: GWHP) BREAKING NEWS: Parkinson's Disease Diagnostics Attained by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp as Leading Researcher Believes a Parkinson's Epidemic is on the Horizon - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests attains breakthrough on rising neurological disease. "This could simply be described as nothing short of a Medical Breakthrough in Parkinson's Disease Diagnostic Testing for us," said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC: GWHP).

Global WholeHealth Partners now has the means to identify and test for Parkinson's disease using a Micro-Well Reader or Lateral Flow Test to measure the certain brain enzymes during the data collection process used in a positive diagnosis.

"We believe this announcement couldn't come at a better time for us as we are right in the middle of Parkinson's Awareness Month," said Mr. Strongo. "I just read an article from TheGuardian.com that discussed how Parkinson's disease is on the rise and researchers are pointing to a common chemical as the blame," exclaimed Strongo. Dr. Ray Dorsey says, "We're on the tip of a very, very large iceberg."

Dorsey, a neurologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center and author of Ending Parkinson's Disease, believes a Parkinson's epidemic is on the horizon. Parkinson's is already the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world; in the US, the number of people with Parkinson's has increased 35% the last 10 years, says Dorsey, and, "We think over the next 25 years it will double again."

Most cases of Parkinson's disease are considered idiopathic – they lack a clear cause. Yet researchers increasingly believe that one factor is environmental exposure to trichloroethylene (TCE), a chemical compound used in industrial degreasing, dry-cleaning and household products such as some shoe polishes and carpet cleaners.

Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year. More than 10 million people worldwide are living with PD. Incidence of Parkinson's disease increases with age, but an estimated four percent of people with PD are diagnosed before age 50. Men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson's disease than women.

When a large population of people have a disease like Parkinson's disease (PD), it's essential to have accurate numbers of how many people have the disease, where they live and why they have it. This information helps researchers, healthcare professionals and even legislators determine how many resources should be allocated to addressing and treating a disease.

"Early detection for Parkinson's disease is not only crucial for patients and their quality of life, but this data is also used by researchers to seek out commonalities, causes and hopefully cures," commented Strongo.

Mr. Charles Strongo , the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like ZIKA, Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests." CONTINUED… Read more news for the Global WholeHealth news at: https://investors.gwhpcorp.com/category/news/

Other recent developments in the healthcare markets include:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, recently announced the launch of "Picture More Time" a disease education campaign focused on raising awareness and understanding of OFF time and dyskinesia and the emotional and social impacts these motor complications have on people with Parkinson's disease (PD) and their care partners.

In partnership with the Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMD Alliance), Adamas co-sponsored a survey with 775 respondents, including 527 people with PD and 248 care partners. Seventy-eight percent of those surveyed reported an incomplete understanding of OFF time and dyskinesia.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) recently announced positive top-line results from the Company's GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, in combination with granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF, the standard of care in this indication), for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. An analysis of data on all 122 enrolled patients (the intent to treat, or ITT, population) found highly statistically significant evidence across all primary and secondary endpoints favoring Motixafortide in addition to G-CSF, as compared to placebo plus G-CSF. In addition, the combination was found to be safe and well tolerated.

The primary endpoint of the study demonstrated a 4.9-fold increase (70.0% vs 14.3%; difference 54.6%; 95% CI 39.7-69.5%; p<0.0001) in the proportion of patients in the treatment arm, as compared to the control arm mobilizing ≥ 6 million CD34+ cells/kg in up to two apheresis sessions, and after only one administration of Motixafortide. This translates to an odds-ratio of 12.9.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), and has granted the application Priority Review. AXS-05 (dextromethorphan-bupropion) is a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist with multimodal activity.

Priority Review is granted by the FDA to applications for medicines that, if approved, would provide significant improvements in the effectiveness or safety of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. In general, the FDA's Priority Review designation accelerates the review time from 10 months to a goal of six months from the date of acceptance of the filing. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the AXS-05 NDA of August 22, 2021.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently announced its support of Mental Health Month and commitment to raising awareness of and supporting people living with tardive dyskinesia (TD). Some people living with a mental health condition may also experience TD, an involuntary movement disorder that may develop after a few months of taking certain medications to treat bipolar disorder, depression and schizophrenia.1-3The uncontrollable movements of TD, which can affect the face, torso and/or other body parts, may be disruptive to people's lives due to the symptoms and impact on their physical, emotional and social well-being.1,2,4 To help raise awareness of TD, the mental health advocacy community and states across the country are recognizing the first full week of May (2-8) as Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week for the fourth year in a row.

