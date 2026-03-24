Parkinson's Foundation Announces 2026 Moving Day Walks

Nation's Largest Walk for Parkinson's Community Celebrates 15 Years of Movement

NEW YORK and MIAMI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Parkinson's Foundation announced the Spring 2026 event lineup for Moving Day, A Walk for Parkinson's. Moving Day is the Foundation's signature fundraising event and a movement for more awareness, funding and a better understanding of Parkinson's disease (PD). Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Moving Day continues to inspire communities across the country and will reach 53 cities by the end of the year.

"It's an honor to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Moving Day, which has grown into the nation's largest Walk for the PD community," said Kayln Henkel, executive vice president and chief advancement officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "Moving Day continues to reach areas in need of vital Parkinson's resources, support and human connection and offers a vibrant, inclusive space where people of all abilities can unite with a shared purpose: to improve care and accelerate research for PD."

Moving Day is an inspiring fundraising event that brings communities together to honor loved ones with PD, celebrate the power of movement and raise critical funds for research and quality care. In the weeks leading up to each event, teams and participants rally support to advance the Foundation's mission of improving the lives of those living with PD.

In addition to local events, the Foundation also hosts Moving Day @ Home — a virtual walk experience that allows supporters to participate in Moving Day from anywhere in the country. The event welcomes people of all ages and abilities, especially those without a nearby event.

"When the doctor said 'you've got Parkinson's' I was devastated, felt alone and adrift. Participating in Moving Day reinforces how we are not alone and how much support and care is available for those with PD," said Moving Day The Villages, FL team captain and volunteer Michael Fava. "I continue to participate and support Moving Day because it represents unity and hope for a cure."

Since 2011, Moving Day has gathered more than 220,000 participants and raised more nearly $56 million to support the Foundation's national mission of delivering quality care to nearly 200,000 people living with Parkinson's, advancing PD research toward a cure and providing free resources and local services for people living with PD and their families.

For more information on how to participate in a Moving Day event near you, visit MovingDayWalk.org or call the Parkinson's Foundation free Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636) for assistance in English or Spanish.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., trouble sleeping, loss of smell and depression). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa Nobles Gonzalez

Parkinson's Foundation

[email protected]

305.537.9134

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation