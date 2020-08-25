Parkinson's Foundation Expands Virtual Programs to Support Parkinson's Community Through Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced expanded virtual programs to support the Parkinson's disease (PD) community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fall Moving Day events, the Foundation's signature fundraising walk event will take place online in 18 cities across the country. Additionally, the Foundation will offer new events as part of PD Health @ Home, the Foundation's virtual education and wellness program along with Parkinson's Champions @ Home, a virtual fundraising event for both runners and nonrunners.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we want to ensure that the entire Parkinson's community has access to valuable education, health and wellness resources to help them live better and stay safe and healthy," said John L. Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "We want the community to know that the Parkinson's Foundation is here to support your health and wellbeing during this pandemic."

The Foundation will host local Moving Day virtual walks in 18 cities across the country this fall. Moving Day USA will take place November 7 for those who do not have a local virtual walk. All Moving Day participants are invited to join on their phone or computer and hear real people tell their inspiring stories, follow fitness instructors through various PD-friendly exercise demonstrations and have the option to safely take a walk within their community as individuals, teams or with family and friends. Funds raised through Moving Day help the Parkinson's Foundation fund cutting-edge research and provide expert care for the one million Americans living with Parkinson's. Participants can register or learn more at MovingDayWalk.org.

"As a Moving Day committee chair, and a person living with Parkinson's Disease, I can say that moving with others in the PD community on Moving Day is inspirational and an important opportunity to increase the awareness of the disease – it's an empowering moment," said Anna Grill, Moving Day Washington D.C. committee member. "I invite the entire the entire Parkinson's community to move with us and help raise funds vital to sustaining the Foundation's important work in research, resources, and education."

In addition to Moving Day virtual walks, the Foundation expanded its PD Health @ Home program to include even more online events designed for the Parkinson's community. The Foundation hosts three new events every week, each with a specific theme aimed to ease the challenges of physical distancing including mindfulness techniques, Expert Briefing educational webinars, guest lectures conducted via Zoom, along with a fitness program led by a physical therapist who specialized in PD care.

The Foundation also launched Parkinson's Champions @ Home, a virtual fundraising program for runners and nonrunners alike. The program includes a 5k, 10k or marathon run completed at the participants chosen location and the 'Champs Your Way Challenge,' a do-it-yourself fundraiser. Register or learn more at ChampionsatHome.org

For more information or resources about Parkinson's disease and the coronavirus pandemic, visit Parkinson.org/Coronavirus or call the free Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636)

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information, visit www.parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mona Clifton

Parkinson's Foundation

[email protected]

858-264-1713

Parkinson.org

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation

Related Links

http://www.parkinson.org

