Parkinson's Foundation Names Centers of Excellence in Ohio and Wisconsin

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced the promotion of two Centers of Excellence, both recognized for providing outstanding clinical care for people with Parkinson's disease (PD). Formerly designated Comprehensive Care Centers, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders in Columbus and Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis., part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, join more than 50 designated Centers of Excellence across the country.

"Our Global Care Network is committed to improving the lives of the more than one million Americans living with PD by serving communities nationwide," said Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO, John L. Lehr. "These academic medical centers have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to partnership with the Foundation and have taken huge strides to meet the highest standard of care for people with PD in their regions."

The number of people living with PD in the U.S. is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. Currently, care for people with PD is highly varied, and comprehensive care is not widely available. Nearly 40 percent of people with PD do not receive care from a clinician with advanced neurological disease and disorders training.

Parkinson's Foundation Centers of Excellence must demonstrate exemplary multidisciplinary care, displaying a vital role in leading the PD field in advancing clinical research. These designations recognize medical centers that excel in utilizing a specialized, multidisciplinary team-based approach to provide the highest level of evidence-based, patient-centered care; demonstrate leadership in professional training; and conduct impactful patient education and community outreach.

"Receiving the Center of Excellence designation from the Foundation is incredibly meaningful to all of us. It's the ultimate reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to caring for people with Parkinson's every single day," said Ariane Park, MD, MPH, Medical Director, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's Center for Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders. "We've built something special here at Ohio State, and this honor reinforces our commitment to leading with compassion, collaboration and purpose."

"We are very honored and proud to be recognized by the Parkinson's Foundation as a Center of Excellence," said Ryan Brennan, DO, co-medical director of the Froedtert & MCW Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Program. "This prestigious designation reflects our multidisciplinary team's dedication to providing high-quality expert care for people living with Parkinson's disease. It also affirms our commitment to advancing research that translates into effective treatment options to improve the quality of life for those who live with Parkinson's disease."

The Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network includes 55 Centers of Excellence, seven Comprehensive Care Centers and a Network of Excellence. Collectively serving more than 200,000 individuals with Parkinson's disease, these centers have earned a reputation for comprehensive care, robust clinical research, and developing and disseminating new and better therapeutic approaches.

For a complete list, visit Parkinson.org/Network.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $474 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, X, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., trouble sleeping, loss of smell, and depression). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

