Parkinson's Foundation Introduces Parkinson's Revolution Indoor Cycling Event

The first-ever Parkinson's Revolution cycle event will take place February 8, 2020 at seven locations across the U.S. and select locations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The following U.S. cities will host events including Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Miami, FL; New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Washington, D.C.

"Parkinson's Revolution is a great example of how the international PD community is rallying together to combine the benefits of exercise and critical fundraising for research in one event," said John Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "We are honored to work alongside Parkinson Canada and Parkinson's UK to further our mission to make life better for people with Parkinson's."

Riders of all abilities are invited to attend and can choose between a 90 or 45-minute high-energy ride with a motivating instructor and inspiring music. The Parkinson's Revolution event will give participants the opportunity to learn more about the Parkinson's Foundation, meet fellow supporters and raise funds to support new initiatives that advance groundbreaking research programs, resources and better care for people with PD. Participants can join as individuals, teams or virtual riders.

This international event aims to promote the benefits of exercise, which can help improve quality of life for people with PD across the globe. To learn more about Parkinson's Revolution or to sign up as a rider, visit Parkinson.org/Revolution.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information, visit www.parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

