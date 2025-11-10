Parkinson's Foundation Requesting Applications for 2026 Community Grants

Grants Supported by Estate of Stanley and Gloria Brams

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced it is accepting applications for $1 million in community grant funding. The 2026 Parkinson's Foundation Community Grants, supported by the estate of Stanley and Gloria Brams, will support health, wellness and educational programs that address unmet needs in local Parkinson's disease (PD) communities. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $12.7 million to support impactful, sustainable and measurable community-based programs that improve life for people living with PD.

"Last year, the Parkinson's Foundation Community Grant program supported 90 programs in 38 states that provide services for people living in areas underserved by existing care programs and resources," said John L. Lehr, President and CEO of the Parkinson's Foundation. "With this funding, we are proud to continue showcasing our commitment to making an impact in local PD communities."

Programs for the 2026 community grant cycle should be geared towards expanding or creating access for populations of focus, and must incorporate at least one of the following focus areas:

Address mental health and PD

Reach care partners

Deliver exercise designed for people with PD

"Having witnessed the challenges and impact of Parkinson's through Stanley Brams' own journey with the disease, we are so pleased that both Stanley and Gloria have been able to provide a financial legacy and opportunity for the Parkinson's Foundation to continue in its efforts of supporting community-based programs which assist those with PD to meet these challenges," said Arthur and Linda Liederman, family members of Stanley and Gloria.

Community grants range from $10,000 to $25,000 per application, and the funding period will occur from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. Organizations must operate locally, and applications are open to healthcare facilities, nonprofits and other tax-exempt organizations. All funded organizations must demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Applications are due Jan. 30, 2026, and recipients will be announced in August 2026. To apply electronically for a Parkinson's Foundation Community Grant or view 2025 community grant recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants. Stories highlighting the impact of community grants, written by recipients, can also be found at Parkinson.org/GranteeStories.

This year's Community Grants awards are funded in honor of Stanley and Gloria Brams, members of the PD community from Brooklyn, New York. Stanley was diagnosed at the age of 52. Following Stanley's passing, his wife Gloria decided to dedicate a significant portion of their estate to the Foundation's mission of helping local communities access care and support. In keeping with the Brams' personal values, this generous donation will make a lasting impact for so many across the country.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $474 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org , Facebook , X , Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

