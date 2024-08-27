Parkinson's Foundation Invests Nearly $3 Million in Research Grants

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced an investment of nearly $3 million for 33 grants to accelerate cutting-edge Parkinson's disease (PD) research. Through research grants, the Foundation funds scientists conducting innovative studies across various aspects of PD to bring forward new therapies, treatments, and ultimately a cure for the 10 million people worldwide living with this debilitating neurological disease.

"We are excited to fund these promising grant recipients as they develop more effective pathways for potential treatments and improved models for patient care to help provide a better quality of life for people living with PD," said James Beck, PhD, chief scientific officer of the Parkinson's Foundation.

Rebecca Wallings, PhD, the recipient of the Parkinson's Foundation Launch Award, from the Center of Translational Research and Neurodegenerative Disease (CTRND) at the University of Florida, will expand on her most recent findings in neuroimmunological advances in PD research. The grant will allow her to further explore the novel role of immune cell exhaustion in PD and better understand how immune cell exhaustion in peripheral immune cells can lead to neurodegeneration in the brain. The study's findings, implicating PD mutations, could be targeted for potential therapeutics.

"My research is at the forefront of a potential paradigm shift in the neurodegeneration field and may change the way researchers think about the role of the immune system in PD," said Wallings. "With this award, the Parkinson's Foundation shows their willingness to invest in me and my research, and that they believe in my abilities and the potential impact my research may have on the field and, most importantly, on patients' lives."

Parkinson's Foundation research grants are selected through a highly competitive application process that is comprised of a peer-review panel of scientific experts, including members of the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board and Foundation-trained research advocates. Research award categories include independent investigator awards, fellowships and early career awards.

For a complete list of 2024 recipients and more information about Parkinson's Foundation research grant opportunities, please visit Parkinson.org/ResearchGrants.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $449 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

