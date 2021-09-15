Parkinson's Foundation Launches $30 Million Multi-Year Fundraising Campaign

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced the launch of the Reach Further campaign, a new, four-year fundraising initiative that will raise an additional $30 million to accelerate Parkinson's disease (PD) research and increase access to healthcare and quality-of-life programs.

"With the rate of Parkinson's diagnoses on the rise, the Reach Further campaign is a prime example of how the Parkinson's Foundation plans to address the needs of our community today and tomorrow," said John L. Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "Funding from this campaign will drive research toward new, superior therapies for people with Parkinson's, expand our clinical care network across the U.S, and provide meaningful support to the Parkinson's community."

Progress toward new and improved medicines, and ultimately a cure, relies almost exclusively on significant investments in promising research. This campaign will intensify fundraising efforts to support scientists focusing on the speediest routes to breakthroughs—those addressing the disease's symptoms and underlying causes.

Comprehensive care must be available to the one million Americans living with PD. Funds from the Reach Further campaign will broaden the Foundation's clinical care network, which currently comprises 47 Centers of Excellence. Between five to 10 new Centers of Excellence will be designated with these resources, ensuring increased access for the communities the Foundation serves.

Addressing the growing demand for support services in local communities, the campaign will raise funds to expand collaborations with hundreds of community partners working with tens of thousands of people with PD. These community partners address mental health needs, care partner support, health and wellness concerns, and services for veterans and newly diagnosed individuals.

"This campaign will help us expand on our mission and attend to the needs of people living with Parkinson's, their families and researchers," said Kayln Henkel, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "While the past year has presented new challenges for those living with PD and the research community alike, Reach Further will allow us to expand our reach across the country and have a true impact on the communities we serve."

The Reach Further campaign will be led by two national co-chairs, Penn Egbert and Josh Raskin, who also serve as Parkinson's Foundation board members, bringing years of professional experience to the role. Both have a unique connection to PD, and a cure remains at the core of their passion for the Foundation – in honor of their fathers.

Since its inception, the Parkinson's Foundation has committed itself to helping people live their best lives with PD, understanding that additional investments in cutting-edge research and advanced care are essential to achieve that aim. With the Reach Further campaign, the Foundation can accelerate these efforts to have a significant impact and reach in the PD community.

To learn more about the Reach Further campaign, visit Parkinson.org/Reach.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

