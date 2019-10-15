Parkinson's Foundation Launches National Program for People Newly Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease

This Newly Diagnosed campaign is the first national campaign ever launched to specifically target the needs and priorities for people newly diagnosed with PD. With a focus on reaching the 60,000 people who are newly diagnosed each year in the United States, the program aims to close the gap between diagnosis and knowing where and how to find the right information and resources to live better with PD.

"In an effort to help provide better outcomes from the beginning of their journey, the Parkinson's Foundation is wholeheartedly committed to connecting sooner with those facing a life-changing diagnosis," said John L. Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "Our goal is to empower everyone new to our community to build a better life with Parkinson's from day one while addressing their unmet needs."

Close to 50 percent1 of people of people with Parkinson's and their care partners leave the doctor's office following a diagnosis without educational resources or information on what the future holds. The Parkinson's Foundation aims to connect with this group earlier and more frequently to provide ongoing support to the newly diagnosed person throughout their entire journey with PD.

"Early in my diagnosis with Young Onset Parkinson's, I realized that I couldn't find all of the answers I was looking for," said Christina Korines, diagnosed with Parkinson's at age 33. "I needed a partner to help me navigate my diagnosis and the Parkinson's Foundation is the go-to partner for anyone diagnosed with Parkinson's, especially the newly diagnosed."

The Parkinson's Foundation conducted a survey to better understand the needs and priorities of the newly diagnosed. Taking into consideration survey results and guidance from the Parkinson's community, this campaign includes: educational programs that focus on care and research; a newly diagnosed kit available for order or download; funding for community grants that help the newly diagnosed; digital resources; topical podcasts; an online community for peer-to-peer connections that will launch later this year and more.

To order or download the free Newly Diagnosed kit, visit Parkinson.org/NewlyDiagnosed or call the Parkinson's Foundation Helpline at 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information, visit www.parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.



1The Parkinson's Foundation conducted a survey of over 1,100 people with Parkinson's disease in January 2019. 42% of people with Parkinson's and 45% of care partners reported not receiving educational materials within the first six months of diagnosis.

