Parkinson's Foundation Launches Nurse Practitioner Fellowship Program in Collaboration with Emory University

The "Better Model of Care" partnership will expand access to Parkinson's disease (PD) care

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation announced a $1.8 million grant to pilot a Nurse Practitioner (NP) Fellowship program at Emory University School of Medicine and Emory Healthcare's Movement Disorders Clinic, a designated Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence. Beginning in January, two new fellowship recipients will complete an immersive, year-long Parkinson's disease (PD) fellowship training alongside physician fellows and movement disorders specialists.

"The Better Model of Care fellowship provides state-of-the-art clinical and academic training for qualified nurse practitioners and allows us to train the next generation of leaders in Parkinson's care," said Sneha Mantri, MD, MS, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation.

The NP Fellowship program at Emory was made possible, in part, through a generous donation from the Georgia-based McCamish Foundation, and will provide specialized training focused on diagnosing, managing and treating the complex motor and non-motor symptoms of PD. Recipients will work closely with patients, families and interdisciplinary care teams to optimize treatment and support quality of life for people living with PD.

"As one of the leading medical centers in the United States, and as a pioneer in care for individuals with Parkinson's disease, Emory University is uniquely positioned to develop an enhanced model of care that greatly improves access to high quality and efficient care provided by nurse practitioners, reducing wait times and improving the patient experience tremendously," said J. Gordon Beckham, Jr., President of The McCamish Foundation.

The two 2026 NP Fellowship program recipients at Emory are:

Tong Wang, Adult-Gerontology NP: Wang began her NP career in 2019 and currently works at Emory Johns Creek Hospital (EJCH) in the neurology and orthopedics surgical departments. Her previous neuroscience experience includes serving as a NP and registered nurse (RN) at Emory Rehabilitation Hospital, the Emory Neurointensive Care Unit and the neurological wards at Emory University Hospital. Wang has a strong interest in Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, shaped by her experience as a care partner for her mother, who lived with PD for more than 20 years. She is committed to expanding community outreach for PD services and seeks specialized training in the management and care of this complex patient population. She is an EJCH Auxiliary Scholarship Award winner and an EJCH Service Daisy Award nominee.

Elsa Mekonnen, Adult-Gerontology NP: A former research NP at Emory University School of Medicine, Mekonnen conducted human physiology research using techniques including microneurography, ultrasound and endothelial and vascular function assessments. She has published multiple peer-reviewed studies. Mekonnen has worked at Emory for more than 10 years, with experience as a RN, including serving as a post-operative nurse clinician in general surgery in the acute care setting and as an EeMR resource nurse preceptor. She has received multiple honors, including the Outstanding Patient Advocate Award, Marion Luther Brittain Award, the Robert W. Woodruff Award and the Employee Core Values Award.

Over three years, Emory's NP Fellowship program will prepare eight nurse practitioners for independent clinical practice in the Parkinson's and movement disorders space, training them to provide quality PD care across the care continuum. In addition to helping expand workforce capacity, the primary goals of the program include:

Improving the Parkinson's patient/care partner experience

Improving the clinician/provider experience

Positively affecting wait times for Parkinson's appointments

Fellows will benefit from an interprofessional learning model, working closely with Emory's movement disorders faculty, physician fellows and other health care professionals. Prior to the start of the in-person program, selected fellows will receive virtual training through complimentary accredited coursework provided by the Parkinson's Foundation, along with an invitation to its annual Parkinson's Disease Clinical Conference.

"Parkinson's disease care is becoming increasingly complex, and meeting the needs of a growing patient population requires innovative, team-based approaches," says Jaffar Khan, MD, chair of the Department of Neurology and assistant dean for medical education at Emory University School of Medicine. "We are proud to welcome this new fellowship cohort and grateful for the philanthropic support that makes this specialized training possible. By investing in advanced education for nurse practitioners, we are expanding access to high-quality Parkinson's care and strengthening the interdisciplinary approach that improves outcomes for patients and families."

Recognizing that many people with Parkinson's disease receive care from advanced practice providers, the Parkinson's Foundation is committed to working with Emory to ensure these clinicians are appropriately trained in the complexities of Parkinson's care.

The Parkinson's Foundation first launched the Nurse Practitioner Fellowship in 2022, instituting successful programs at Columbia University and the University of Florida. The Emory host site is part of the Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network — an international group of 55 medical centers, including 42 in the U.S., recognized for leadership in Parkinson's research and care.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $513 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org , Facebook , X , Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting more than one million Americans, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and nearly 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

