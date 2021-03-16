Parkinson's Foundation Launches Virtual and Contactless Moving Day Events

MIAMI and NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation today announced the 2021 Moving Day walk season will include both virtual and contactless events to welcome the entire Parkinson's disease community across the country. Moving Day is the Foundation's signature fundraising event and a movement for more awareness, funding, and a better understanding of Parkinson's disease, which affects one million Americans and their loved ones.

"In the last 10 years, Moving Day has united more than 150,000 people in the fight against Parkinson's disease and has raised more than $30 million to fund cutting-edge research and community programs," said John L. Lehr, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Parkinson's Foundation. "While Moving Day will look different this year with virtual and contactless events, our commitment to making life better for people with Parkinson's disease remains as strong as ever."

More than 45 Moving Day events will take place this year, including Moving Day USA on May 22, 2021. This virtual walk welcomes all communities, especially those who do not have a designated local event. Each Moving Day event is tailored to the community's unique state and city guidelines around the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading up to the event, participants and teams will fundraise to help the Parkinson's Foundation provide everything people with Parkinson's need to live better — from lifesaving resources to delivering quality care and improving Parkinson's treatments through research.

The funds raised through Moving Day support cutting-edge research and help provide expert care for the Parkinson's community. Most recently, funds raised by Moving Day helped the Parkinson's Foundation launch PD GENEration: Mapping the Future of Parkinson's Disease. This is the first national Parkinson's study to offer genetic testing and counseling at no cost for people with Parkinson's. In 2020, the study introduced the most comprehensive Parkinson's at-home genetics testing kit.

"As someone living with Parkinson's disease, Moving Day is more than just a walk, it's a celebration of movement which is proven to help manage PD symptoms," said Steve Fischlin, Parkinson's Foundation chapter board member and Moving Day team member. "For some, that movement may happen from the comfort and safety of their vehicle or home but no matter what, we can participate and feel empowered and united with the entire Parkinson's community."

For more information about participating in a Moving Day event near you, visit MovingDayWalk.org or call the Parkinson's Foundation free Helpline at (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. For more information, visit www.parkinson.org or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting nearly one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the United States. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

