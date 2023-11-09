Parkinson's Foundation Requesting Applications for 2024 Community Grants

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation has announced it is accepting applications for $1 million in community grant funding. The 2024 community grants cycle will support health, wellness and educational programs that address unmet needs in local Parkinson's disease (PD) communities. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $10.4 million to support impactful, sustainable and measurable community-based programs that improve life for people living with PD.

"Last year, the Parkinson's Foundation Community Grant program supported 71 programs in 35 states that provide services for people living in areas underserved by existing care programs and resources," said John L. Lehr, President and CEO of the Parkinson's Foundation. "With this funding, we are proud to continue showcasing our commitment to making an impact in local Parkinson's disease communities."

The 2024 grant cycle will focus on programs that:

  • Educate and deliver exercise programs specifically designed for people with PD
  • Address the intersection of mental health and PD
  • Reach and support care partners of individuals with PD

"As someone who has had the opportunity to participate in several Parkinson's Foundation-backed community programs, I am keenly aware of the difference this funding has on a local and individual level," said Ken Thurman, who lives with PD and serves as a member of the Foundation's People with Parkinson's Advisory Council and 2024 Community Grant Committee. "I am grateful to the Foundation for better meeting the needs of an array of Parkinson's communities by providing funds to local organizations."   

Community grants range from $10,000 to $25,000 per application, and the funding period will occur from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Organizations must operate locally, and applications are limited to healthcare facilities, nonprofits and other tax-exempt organizations. All funded organizations and institutions also must demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Applications are due Jan. 31, 2024, and recipients will be announced in July 2024. To apply electronically for a Parkinson's Foundation community grant or view 2023 recipients, visit Parkinson.org/CommunityGrants. Stories highlighting the impact of community grants, written by recipients, can also be found at Parkinson.org/GranteeStories.

About the Parkinson's Foundation
The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $425 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call 1-800-4PD-INFO (1-800-473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease
Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

