ParkMobile and Flash Form Strategic Partnership to Speed the Digital Transformation of the Parking Industry

The pioneering collaboration of leading on and off street parking technology providers will streamline driver experiences for finding, reserving and paying for parking throughout North America

ATLANTA and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parking in North America just got easier. Today, ParkMobile, a leading smart parking provider and part of the EasyPark Group, announced a partnership with Flash, a pioneer in off-street parking and EV charging technology, that will potentially process over a billion transactions in North America each year. This brings together hundreds of engineers to modernize parking infrastructure across millions of parking spaces in North America to accelerate and simplify digital payment experiences, benefiting parking operators, drivers, asset owners and cities.

The strategic partnership is a significant step in transforming the parking ecosystem, promoting open standards, industry alliances, and open API architectures to improve marketplace efficiency and deliver superior customer experiences. ParkMobile and Flash are uniquely positioned to accelerate the digital transformation of the parking industry because of their native cloud-based platforms. In partnership, the companies will finance the deployment of AI camera, access, and payment infrastructure for parking operators and industry partners to provide frictionless parking experiences. The partnership will facilitate price transparency, driver privacy, and payment choice.

"Our ambition is to transform parking in America, making it easier for 100 million drivers to park and pay, so no one will ever have to park the same way again," said Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group, the parent company of ParkMobile. "We're leading the way in making cities smarter and more livable, and our partnership with Flash is a seismic shift in digitalizing urban mobility. This collaboration enhances the driver experience and creates new revenue opportunities for our partners. Together, we will bring the ease of our platforms to millions of drivers across North America wherever their journey takes them. Our industry partners will be able to build loyalty with millions of new potential users and streamline inventory management across parking facilities."

ParkMobile and Flash are developing a unified network that simplifies the driver experience of finding, reserving, and paying for parking. This will allow the companies' combined millions of drivers the option to utilize the digital wallet of choice at any parking facility type, including valet parking, parking garages, off-street parking locations and on-street spaces. Drivers will also benefit from enhanced privacy and robust data-protection measures.

"This is a major milestone in establishing a parking and EV charging ecosystem that connects every driver to every parking asset through the apps and platforms they use every day," said Dan Sharplin, CEO of Flash. "We believe it will accelerate collaboration with automakers, mapping providers, hospitality partners, and, of course, parking operators and asset owners — including municipalities — who share our view that revenue growth is derived from exceptional customer experiences."

This year, ParkMobile and Flash will share parking reservation inventory and infrastructure, and collaborate on expanding digital payment choice at thousands of parking locations across North America. In 2025, the companies will work together to help drivers by making pricing information transparent, and making it easier to pay using the wallet of their choice through seamless experiences aided by camera vision, smart AI-driven recommendations and other pioneering technologies.

About Flash

Flash is a pioneering technology company bringing seamless parking and EV charging experiences to drivers through a first-of-its-kind digital ecosystem. Flash's platform connects reservable parking and charging in the apps drivers use daily with garage, surface lot, event, and valet parking locations—connected and controlled via a cloud-based operating system with unrivaled intelligence. Customer-obsessed brands partner with Flash to deliver digital, easy-to-use, reliable, and increasingly frictionless experiences to drivers eager to pay for a solution that eliminates wasted time, excess emissions, and stress. The solution has arrived. Visit www.flashparking.com to learn more.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of the global parking tech company, EasyPark Group. With the vision to make cities more livable, EasyPark Group owns and develops the apps EasyPark, ParkMobile, RingGo and Park-line, and operates in over 4,000 cities across more than 20 countries. ParkMobile offers digital solutions to quickly find and pay for on-street and off-street parking via a mobile device. The company also offers parking reservations at stadiums, venues, and metro area garages. ParkMobile's technology is used in thousands of locations across the U.S., including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses and airports. ParkMobile has been named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award list, the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces and won the 2022 Stevie Awards for Best Mobile On-Demand Application. Visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter for the latest news and information. For EasyPark Group news, visit easyparkgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Flash: Ray Young, Razor Sharp PR, [email protected]

ParkMobile: Haley Haas, PR Manager North America, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/r/parkmobile-and-flash-form-strategic-partnership-to-speed-the-digital-transformation-of-the-parking-i,c4038260

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/flash-logo,c3334252 Flash Logo https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/parkmobile-logo,c3334253 ParkMobile Logo https://news.cision.com/parkmobile/i/combined-logo,c3334263 Combined Logo

SOURCE ParkMobile