ParkMobile and St. Cloud Regional Airport Partner to Offer Contactless, Mobile Parking Payments for Airport Parking

ParkMobile is already available in St. Cloud, so many locals will be familiar with the app. ParkMobile is also used throughout the region in cities like Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Rochester, and St. Paul, adding familiarity for out-of-town visitors. Overall, ParkMobile is available at over 3,000 locations in over 500 cities nationwide.

"We are thrilled to modernize our parking operation with ParkMobile and give our residents a safe, contactless way to park at the airport," said Brian Myres, Chair of the St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority. "The addition of ParkMobile will make travel at the St. Cloud Regional Airport a smoother experience by providing a simple solution for airport parking."

ParkMobile has over 30 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser via QR code or text message. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session.

"With air travel volumes returning to pre-Covid numbers, it's important for travel days to remain as stress-free as possible. The addition of ParkMobile at St. Cloud Regional Airport will help do just that," added Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile.

About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, [email protected]

St. Cloud Regional Airport Contact: Brian Myres, St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority Board Chair, [email protected], and Bill Towle, Airport Director, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile