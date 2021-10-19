ParkMobile and Texas Woman's University Partner for Contactless Campus Parking

ParkMobile has over 28 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android , and can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/ . To pay for parking on campus, users simply enter the zone number for their location, which is posted on signs and stickers around parking areas. Then, they select the amount of time they need and touch the "Start Parking" button to pay and begin their session. Users can also add more time to their parking session directly from their mobile device, further enhancing convenience.

ParkMobile's partnership with Texas Woman's University expands the company's footprint in the state of Texas where there are currently over 1.6 million users of the app. ParkMobile is already widely available in North Texas with 80,000 users in Denton and over 783,000 users in Dallas.

"ParkMobile is a wonderful addition to our parking options on both Denton and Dallas campuses," says Marcus Wenzel, Manager of Communications, Parking, & Public Safety for Texas Woman's University. "With students and faculty having returned to in person classes, ParkMobile gives everyone a safe, easy-to-use method for parking on-site."

Other major cities in Texas include Houston, Fort Worth, and El Paso. The app is also available at many other Texas universities including Texas A&M, University of Texas at Austin, University of North Texas, Sam Houston State, and Southern Methodist University. Beyond the state, the app can also be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the country.

"It's great to see Texas Woman's University join the growing list of over 140 colleges and universities offering ParkMobile," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're excited to continue exploring the ways that ParkMobile can keep universities safe through contactless on-campus parking experiences."

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

