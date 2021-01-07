ParkMobile and TIBA Parking Systems Partner To Provide Contactless Parking Payments in Gated Garages

The integration between the two technology leaders will make it easier for consumers to pay for parking at gated garages, thus reducing wear and tear on the physical parking equipment. Amid COVID-19 concerns, many parking operators are quickly adding contactless payment options to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

ParkMobile has over 20 million users who will be able to use the app to pay for parking at TIBA's +1.9 million parking spaces across the country. People parking in a garage with TIBA solutions and hardware can simply pull a ticket from the entry station to lift the gate and enter the garage. Instead of interacting with pay stations or cashiers, ParkMobile users proceed to the exit and simply scan the ticket barcode to lift the gate.

"It is great to bring two parking technology leaders together to create a better experience for the consumer," says Levi Rinkoff, Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at TIBA. "The integration between TIBA and ParkMobile will provide a safe and easy way to make parking payments at any location with TIBA equipment. The outcome of this partnership is a comprehensive platform for combined online and drive-up data, smarter yield management, and a better process for supporting our customers and their parking guests."

ParkMobile and TIBA are currently piloting platform integrations and have plans to rapidly deploy contactless payments at new and existing installations throughout the North American market.

"We have been getting constant feedback from our users that they want more ways to use our app beyond the on-street parking," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "This new partnership with TIBA takes us into the parking garage, giving our users a new way to conveniently use the app to make contactless payments at gated facilities."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Product Innovation. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About TIBA Parking Systems

TIBA Parking Systems, owned by FAAC Group, is the leader of solutions for the parking and mobility industry. With the most advanced and flexible systems, TIBA products are simple, reliable, and user-friendly. TIBA is wholly committed to an "Engaged Parking Experience" through a focus on superior products, providing the industry's most configurable solutions, and delivering a first-rate customer success partnership. TIBA's robust, scalable cloud architecture enables parking operators to leverage technology and market trends and unlock new revenue opportunities. TIBA serves parking operators and owners both directly and through an extensive network of value-added resellers. Visit www.tibaparking.com to learn more.

