ParkMobile and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Partner for Contactless Parking on Campus

ParkMobile has over 25 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android , and can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/ . To pay for parking on campus, users simply enter the zone number for their location, which is posted on signs and stickers around parking areas. Then, they select the amount of time they need and touch the "Start Parking" button to pay and begin their session. Users also have the ability to add more time to their parking session directly from their mobile device, enhancing convenience.

The new partnership also makes the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign one of the first campuses in Illinois to offer ParkMobile for daily parking, joining other schools like the University of Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Saint Louis University, and more.

"ParkMobile is a wonderful addition to our parking options on campus," says Maria McMullen, Assistant Director of Parking at the University of Illinois. "Now, with more students and faculty returning in person, ParkMobile gives everyone a safe, easy-to-use method for parking payment."

ParkMobile is already a go-to contactless parking payment option for almost 250,000 people in Illinois. In addition to paying for parking on campus, ParkMobile users can use the app in nearby Chicago, Aurora, Northbrook, Lake Forest, Libertyville, Vernon Township, and Roselle.

"It's great to see the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign join the growing list of over 140 colleges and universities offering ParkMobile," adds Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "We're excited to continue exploring the ways that ParkMobile can enhance the on-campus parking experience."

ParkMobile is currently available in over 450 cities across the U.S. including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

