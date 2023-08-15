ParkMobile and WPS Parking Solutions Partner to Provide Contactless Parking Payments in Gated Garages

News provided by

ParkMobile

15 Aug, 2023, 08:32 ET

Leaders in the parking technology industry join to bring mobile parking solutions to garages across North America

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, today announced the readiness of a new integration with WPS Parking Solutions, a leader in innovative cloud-based parking management solutions, to provide a contactless parking payment solution to gated parking garages equipped with WPS equipment across the North America.

"As we work toward making cities more livable, we welcome the opportunity to work with other leaders in our industry, like WPS, to create more efficient parking ecosystems. Through the integration of ParkMobile's easy-to-use technology, customers can pay for their parking through our app at gated facilities across the country," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director.

ParkMobile is focused on bringing the on-street parking experience into off-street gated facilities with leaders in the parking technology industry, like WPS, to expand its footprint to provide mobile parking payment solutions to more users. The integration of the two platforms will allow ParkMobile's over 50 million users to easily pay for parking at WPS equipped parking facilities in North America.

"By partnering with ParkMobile, we are revolutionizing the parking experience in gated garages, providing customers with convenient and contactless payment solutions. This collaboration combines the expertise of two industry leaders, WPS and ParkMobile, to enhance parking ecosystems across North America," said Michael Lapidus, President at WPS.

ParkMobile and WPS are currently piloting the platform integrations, with plans to deploy the contactless payments at new and existing installations throughout the North American market. ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users will pull a ticket from the WPS pay station at the entrance of the garage to enter. To pay for parking, ParkMobile users will scan the QR code on the parking ticket to pay via the app.

CONTACT: Haley Haas
PR Manager, US404-580-0112
[email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE ParkMobile

Also from this source

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln to Offer Parking Reservations via ParkMobile Partnership

ParkMobile Partners with the City of Hackensack to Digitize Parking Payments in the City

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.