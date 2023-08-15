ParkMobile and WPS Parking Solutions Partner to Provide Contactless Parking Payments in Gated Garages

Leaders in the parking technology industry join to bring mobile parking solutions to garages across North America

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, today announced the readiness of a new integration with WPS Parking Solutions, a leader in innovative cloud-based parking management solutions, to provide a contactless parking payment solution to gated parking garages equipped with WPS equipment across the North America.

"As we work toward making cities more livable, we welcome the opportunity to work with other leaders in our industry, like WPS, to create more efficient parking ecosystems. Through the integration of ParkMobile's easy-to-use technology, customers can pay for their parking through our app at gated facilities across the country," said David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Managing Director.

ParkMobile is focused on bringing the on-street parking experience into off-street gated facilities with leaders in the parking technology industry, like WPS, to expand its footprint to provide mobile parking payment solutions to more users. The integration of the two platforms will allow ParkMobile's over 50 million users to easily pay for parking at WPS equipped parking facilities in North America.

"By partnering with ParkMobile, we are revolutionizing the parking experience in gated garages, providing customers with convenient and contactless payment solutions. This collaboration combines the expertise of two industry leaders, WPS and ParkMobile, to enhance parking ecosystems across North America," said Michael Lapidus, President at WPS.

ParkMobile and WPS are currently piloting the platform integrations, with plans to deploy the contactless payments at new and existing installations throughout the North American market. ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users will pull a ticket from the WPS pay station at the entrance of the garage to enter. To pay for parking, ParkMobile users will scan the QR code on the parking ticket to pay via the app.

