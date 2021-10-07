ParkMobile Announces a Partnership with University of Louisville, Offering Parking Reservations for Football Games

ParkMobile has over 28 million users, is available for both iPhone and Android , and can be accessed on the web at https://parkmobile.io/ . Reserving a parking space is quick and easy. A user can go to https://app.parkmobile.io/venue/cardinal-stadium/events to view a full list of upcoming events with all the available parking options. To make a parking reservation, a user searches for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or website and selects the space they'd like to park in. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app or a printed permit. Parking reservations are available for all home games this season, including the upcoming U of L vs UVA on Saturday, Oct. 9 .

ParkMobile's partnership with University of Louisville expands the company's footprint in Kentucky, marking the ninth venue in the state. ParkMobile reservations are also used to provide a streamlined event parking experience at other venues in Louisville, including the KFC Yum! Center and the Kentucky Expo Center.

"We're excited to welcome ParkMobile to The University of Louisville by offering the reservation feature on football gamedays," says Gary Becker from University of Louisville. "Allowing fans to reserve parking spots prior to gameday will alleviate stress and reduce traffic on campus."

"University of Louisville is a new market for us and further grows our presence on university and college campuses" adds Jeff Perkins, CEO for ParkMobile. "The reservation tool is a great way to make attending football games as stress-free as possible, so we are delighted to welcome University of Louisville to our team."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

